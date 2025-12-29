استقبل أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، بمكتبه اليوم (الإثنين)، الأمين العام لمركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري الدكتور عبدالله الفوزان، ونائب محافظ المؤسسة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني لسياسات التدريب والجودة المهندس صالح الحوشاني.

ونوقش خلال الاستقبال ترسيخ مفاهيم الاعتدال، وتعزيز قيم الحوار والتواصل الحضاري، وتطوير القدرات البشرية وتنميتها، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.

وشهد توقيع مذكرة تفاهم بين فرع مركز الملك عبدالعزيز للتواصل الحضاري بنجران والإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة.

وأكد أهمية مثل هذه الاتفاقيات التي تسهم في ترسيخ قيم التواصل الحضاري وتنمية القدرات البشرية، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وتهدف المذكرة التي وقعها مدير عام فرع المركز بنجران راشد آل منجم، والمدير العام المكلف للإدارة العامة للتدريب التقني والمهني بالمنطقة المهندس محمد آل زمانان، إلى تقديم المركز حزمة من الدورات التدريبية المتخصصة، لدعم أهداف التدريب التقني والمهني، وتواكب احتياجات التنمية ومتطلبات المرحلة وتعزز من المشاركة المجتمعية لشباب وشابات المنطقة وتسهم في تنمية مهاراتهم.