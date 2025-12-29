The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, received today (Monday) in his office the Secretary-General of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue, Dr. Abdullah Al-Fawzan, and the Deputy Governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation for Training Policies and Quality, Engineer Saleh Al-Hoshani.

During the reception, the discussion focused on reinforcing the concepts of moderation, enhancing the values of dialogue and cultural communication, and developing and nurturing human capabilities in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the branch of the King Abdulaziz Center for National Dialogue in Najran and the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training in the region.

The importance of such agreements, which contribute to establishing the values of cultural communication and developing human capabilities, was emphasized, as well as achieving the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The memorandum, signed by the Director General of the Center's branch in Najran, Rashid Al-Munajem, and the Acting Director General of the General Administration of Technical and Vocational Training in the region, Engineer Mohammed Al-Zamanan, aims to provide the center with a package of specialized training courses to support the goals of technical and vocational training, meet development needs and requirements of the stage, enhance community participation among the youth of the region, and contribute to the development of their skills.