In the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa, the CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, participated in the signing ceremony for the contracts to implement the fourth phase of the Busaiteen Bridge project, funded by the Saudi Fund for Development through a generous grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, amounting to over 937 million riyals for all phases of the project.

The signing ceremony was attended by the Bahraini Minister of Works, Engineer Ibrahim bin Hassan Al-Hawaj, and the Deputy Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullah bin Musair bin Tawalah.

The project will contribute to connecting Muharraq Island with the Bahraini capital, Manama, facilitating traffic flow and connectivity between areas, thus bridging the gap between them. It represents an important addition to the development of the transportation and communication system in the Kingdom of Bahrain by enhancing the efficiency of the road network and increasing its capacity.

The CEO of the Fund indicated that this project comes within the framework of the close developmental relations between the two sides, which have extended for nearly 50 years. He also noted that the current fourth phase of the project will contribute to supporting and meeting the requirements of social and economic growth towards achieving progress and prosperity in Bahrain.

For his part, the Bahraini Minister of Works affirmed that the signing of the contracts embodies the depth of the established fraternal relations and the close developmental partnership that brings together the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of Bahrain. It reflects the important role played by the Fund in supporting strategic projects aimed at developing infrastructure and enhancing sustainable development pathways in Bahrain.

This project is part of a long record of developmental cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the Saudi Fund for Development and the Kingdom of Bahrain, extending for nearly five decades. During this period, the Fund has contributed to financing 34 developmental projects and programs in the sectors of energy, transportation, social infrastructure, and others, through facilitated development loans and grants provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, amounting to over 10.9 billion riyals. These contributions reflect the Kingdom's steadfast approach in Bahrain, supporting its developmental priorities and contributing to the establishment of sustainable infrastructure that enhances the foundations of growth and prosperity.