بحضور نائب رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مملكة البحرين الشقيقة الشيخ خالد بن عبدالله آل خليفة، شارك الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان بن عبدالرحمن المرشد في مراسم توقيع عقود تنفيذ المرحلة الرابعة من مشروع جسر البسيتين بتمويل من الصندوق السعودي للتنمية من خلال منحة كريمة مقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية بقيمة تتجاوز 937 مليون ريال لجميع مراحل المشروع.

حضر مراسم التوقيع وزير الأشغال البحريني المهندس إبراهيم بن حسن الحواج، ونائب سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى مملكة البحرين عبدالله بن مسير بن طواله.

وسيسهم المشروع في ربط جزيرة المحرق بالعاصمة البحرينية المنامة وتسهيل الحركة المرورية وانسيابيتها وربط المناطق ببعضها وسد الفجوة بينها، إذ يُمثّل رافداً مهماً لتطوير منظومة النقل والمواصلات في مملكة البحرين من خلال تعزيز كفاءة شبكة الطرق ورفع قدرتها الاستيعابية.

وأشار الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق إلى أن هذا المشروع يأتي في إطار العلاقات التنموية الوثيقة بين الجانبين الممتدة لنحو 50 عاماً، كما أن المرحلة الرابعة الحالية من المشروع ستسهم في دعم ومواكبة متطلبات النمو الاجتماعي والاقتصادي نحو الوصول إلى التقدم والازدهار في البحرين.

من جانبه أكد وزير الأشغال البحريني أن توقيع العقود يجسد عمق العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة والشراكة التنموية الوثيقة التي تجمع المملكة العربية السعودية ومملكة البحرين، ويعكس الدور المهم الذي يضطلع به الصندوق في دعم المشاريع الإستراتيجية الرامية إلى تطوير البنية التحتية وتعزيز مسارات التنمية المستدامة في البحرين.

ويأتي هذا المشروع ضمن سجل حافل من التعاون الإنمائي بين المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية ومملكة البحرين الممتد لنحو خمسة عقود، إذ أسهم الصندوق خلاله في تمويل 34 مشروعاً وبرنامجاً تنموياً في قطاعات الطاقة والنقل والمواصلات والبنية الاجتماعية وغيرها، عبر القروض التنموية الميسّرة والمنح المقدمة من المملكة العربية السعودية بمبالغ تتجاوز 10.9 مليارات ريال، وتعكس هذه الإسهامات نهج المملكة الراسخ في البحرين ودعم أولوياتها التنموية، والإسهام في إنشاء بنية تحتية مستدامة تعزز مقومات النمو والازدهار.