أوصى إمام وخطيب المسجد الحرام الشيخ الدكتور عبدالله بن عواد الجهني المسلمين بتقوى الله عز وجل ومراقبته في السر والعلن.

وقال في خطبة الجمعة اليوم بالمسجد الحرام: «منَّ الله على أمة محمد -عليه الصلاة والسلام- فهداها لمعالم الحق، وأنار لها سبيل الرشد، ويسَّر لها طرق الخير وأسباب السعادة، وفتح لهم أبواب الأمل والرجاء، فما يمر موسم من مواسم الخير إلا ويتبعه آخر، وفي هذه الأيام تتحرك مشاعر المسلم شوقًا واشتياقًا إلى بيت الله الحرام لأداء مناسك العمرة والحج، والزيارة لمسجد رسول الله صلى الله عليه وعلى آله وسلم، فأسأل الله التيسير في السفر، والراحة في الإقامة، وأسأل الله لنا ولهم حجًا مبرورًا، وعملًا صالحًا مقبولًا، وسعيًا محمودًا».


وأضاف: «إن من رحمة الله عز وجل بأمة نبينا محمد صلى الله عليه وسلم أن جعل الحج واجبًا في العمر مرة واحدة على المسلم المكلف إذا استطاع إليه سبيلًا، وأنه يجب على من أراد الحج أن يُجرِّد قصده ونيته لله تعالى، وأن يجعل عمله مطابقًا لسنة رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وأن يختار النفقة من كسب حلال، ويتوسع في نفقته، فإن الله طيب لا يقبل إلا طيبًا، فذلك أعظم لأجره، وأخصك أيها الحاج أن تُخلص العمل لله عز وجل، وألا تُعلِّق قلبك إلا به سبحانه وتعالى، وألا تطلب قضاء حوائجك إلا من الله تبارك وتعالى، فهو قاضي الحاجات، ومجيب الدعوات، والقادر على كل شيء، ومن سواه محتاج إليه، فاتقوا الله عباد الله، وعظِّموا حرمات الله، والتزموا الآداب عند بيته، وفي بلده الأمين، وفي بلد رسوله الكريم صلى الله عليه وسلم، واحرصوا على نقاء الحج، وإخلاص العمل لله عز وجل، وحسن السلوك، وطيب الكلام، وإصابة السنة؛ تنالوا الأجر والثواب».

وبيَّن الشيخ الجهني أن للحج والعمرة أركانًا وواجبات وسننًا وآدابًا، فإذا أحرم المسلم فقد ألزم نفسه بأعمال لا بد أن يتمها، وألزم نفسه باجتناب محظورات الإحرام، مستشهدًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: «خذوا عني مناسككم».

ولفت الانتباه إلى أن الله عز وجل استخلف في بقاعه الطاهرة المطهرة من فيه الكفاية، وعنده القدرة على خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وحماية المقدسات والوافدين إليها، موضحًا أن حكومة المملكة -أعزها الله- جعلت في الحرمين الشريفين، وفي كل ميقات من مواقيت الإحرام، علماء يرشدون الناس ويعلمونهم أعمال نسكهم ويوجهونهم إلى الطريق الصحيح، إلى جانب تسخير الأنظمة الرقمية في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.


وأوصى حجاج بيت الله الحرام بالحرص على أن تكون عمرتهم وحجهم مبرورين، وسعيهم مشكورًا، مستشهدًا بقول النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم: «الحج المبرور ليس له جزاء إلا الجنة».

وقال: «هذه فرصتكم يا حجاج بيت الله الحرام في هذه البقاع المقدسة، في مهابط الوحي ومواقع التنزيل، أن تُريقوا دموع الندم على أدران المعاصي فتغسلوها، وأن تستغفروا ربكم من الخطايا فيغفرها، وأن تتوبوا إلى الله توبة نصوحًا فيقبلها، وأكثروا من الصلاة والسلام على خير خلق الله محمد بن عبدالله صلى الله عليه وعلى آله وسلم».

كما تحدث إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي الشيخ الدكتور علي بن عبدالرحمن الحذيفي، في خطبته عن أهمية تقوى الله تعالى، وبيان مكانة الأمن في الإسلام، مبينًا أن الشريعة الإسلامية قامت على توحيد الله تعالى، وصيانة حقوق العباد، وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في حياة المجتمعات.

وأوضح أن رسالة الإسلام جاءت لتحقيق الأمن والسلام في الأرض، فاعتنى هذا الدين أولًا بأمن عقيدة المسلم وإيمانه، فأسس مباني التوحيد والإيمان، مبينًا أن من حقق كمال الإيمان وسلم من الشرك والمعاصي وظلم العباد نال الأمن التام في الدنيا والآخرة، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى (مَنْ عَمِلَ صَالِحًا مِّن ذَكَرٍ أَوْ أُنثَىٰ وَهُوَ مُؤْمِنٌ فَلَنُحْيِيَنَّهُ حَيَاةً طَيِّبَةً ۖوَلَنَجْزِيَنَّهُمْ أَجْرَهُم بِأَحْسَنِ مَا كَانُوا يَعْمَلُونَ).

وبين أن نقص الإيمان والوقوع في الظلم والمعاصي يؤثر في أمن الإنسان وسعادته بقدر ما نقص من توحيده واستقامته، مشيرًا إلى أن الأمن الحقيقي ثمرة من ثمار الإيمان الصادق والطاعة لله تعالى.

وأفاد إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي بأن نعمة الأمن والطمأنينة من أعظم النعم التي تحفظ مصالح الدين والدنيا، موضحًا أنه إذا عمّ الأمن البلاد ظهر الدين وعزّ شأنه، وأقيمت الشعائر والصلوات، وانتظمت مصالح الناس وتجاراتهم، وساد الاطمئنان على الأنفس والأموال والأعراض.


ونوه الشيخ الحذيفي أن شعائر الإسلام لا تُقام على وجهها الكامل إلا في ظل الأمن والطمأنينة، فالصلاة لا تؤدى بخشوع وطمأنينة إلا مع تحقق الأمن، كما أن الزكاة لا تُجبى وتؤدى على وجهها الصحيح إلا في مجتمع يسوده الاستقرار والأمان.

وأشار إلى أن الله تعالى قد بيّن مكانة الأمن في شعيرة الحج، وامتنّ على الداخلين إلى بيته الحرام بما جعله لهم من الأمن والسكينة، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (إِنَّ أَوَّلَ بَيْتٍ وُضِعَ لِلنَّاسِ لَلَّذِي بِبَكَّةَ مُبَارَكًا وَهُدًى لِّلْعَالَمِينَ (96) فِيهِ آيَاتٌ بَيِّنَاتٌ مَّقَامُ إِبْرَاهِيمَ وَمَن دَخَلَهُ كَانَ آمِنًا).

وأوصى الدكتور الحذيفي المسلمين بالمداومة على شكر الله تعالى على نعمة الأمن والاستقرار وسائر النعم، مبينًا أن الشكر سبب لدوام النعم وزيادتها، ومحذرًا من المعاصي والذنوب التي تكون سببًا في زوال النعم ونزول العقوبات ورفع البركات، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (وَإِذْ تَأَذَّنَ رَبُّكُمْ لَئِن شَكَرْتُمْ لَأَزِيدَنَّكُمْ وَلَئِن كَفَرْتُمْ إِنَّ عَذَابِي لَشَدِيدٌ).

واختتم إمام وخطيب المسجد النبوي خطبته، مبينًا أن الله جل وعلا هو الأحق بالطاعة فلا يُعصى، وبالذكر فلا يُنسى، وبالشكر فلا يُكفر، داعيًا المسلمين إلى اغتنام الأوقات الفاضلة والساعات المباركة بالأعمال الصالحة، والاستعداد للآخرة قبل فوات الأوان وانقضاء الأجل، مستشهدًا بقول الله تعالى: (وَقَدِّمُوا لِأَنفُسِكُمْ وَاتَّقُوا اللَّهَ وَاعْلَمُوا أَنَّكُم مُّلَاقُوهُ وَبَشِّرِ الْمُؤْمِنِينَ).