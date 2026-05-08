The Imam and preacher of the Grand Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdullah bin Awad Al-Juhani, advised Muslims to fear Allah Almighty and to be mindful of Him in private and public.

He said in his Friday sermon today at the Grand Mosque: “Allah has blessed the nation of Muhammad - peace be upon him - by guiding them to the landmarks of truth, illuminating the path of righteousness for them, facilitating the ways of goodness and the means of happiness, and opening for them the doors of hope and aspiration. No season of goodness passes without being followed by another. In these days, the feelings of Muslims are stirred with longing and desire to visit the Sacred House of Allah to perform the rituals of Umrah and Hajj, and to visit the Mosque of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him and his family. I ask Allah for ease in travel, comfort in residence, and I ask Allah for us and for them an accepted Hajj, a righteous deed, and a commendable effort.”





He added: “It is from the mercy of Allah Almighty towards the nation of our Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, that He made Hajj obligatory once in a lifetime for every capable Muslim. Whoever intends to perform Hajj must purify his intention for Allah Almighty, ensure that his actions conform to the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, and choose his expenses from lawful earnings, expanding his spending, for Allah is Good and does not accept except what is good. This is greater for his reward. I specifically advise you, O pilgrim, to sincerely dedicate your actions to Allah Almighty, to attach your heart only to Him, and to seek the fulfillment of your needs only from Allah, Blessed and Exalted, for He is the Fulfiller of needs, the Answerer of supplications, and the Able One over all things, while all others are in need of Him. So fear Allah, O servants of Allah, and honor the sanctities of Allah, and adhere to the manners at His House, in His secure land, and in the land of His noble Messenger, peace be upon him. Strive for the purity of Hajj, the sincerity of work for Allah Almighty, good conduct, pleasant speech, and adherence to the Sunnah; you will attain reward and recompense.”



Sheikh Al-Juhani explained that Hajj and Umrah have pillars, obligations, Sunnahs, and etiquettes. When a Muslim enters into the state of Ihram, he obligates himself to actions that he must complete and obligates himself to avoid the prohibitions of Ihram, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: “Take your rites from me.”

He pointed out that Allah Almighty has appointed sufficient representatives in His pure and sacred places, and He has the ability to serve the two holy mosques and protect the sanctities and those who come to them. He clarified that the government of the Kingdom - may Allah honor it - has placed scholars in the two holy mosques and at every Miqat of Ihram to guide people, teach them their rituals, and direct them to the right path, in addition to utilizing digital systems to serve the guests of Allah.





He advised the pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah to ensure that their Umrah and Hajj are accepted, and their efforts are appreciated, citing the saying of the Prophet, peace be upon him: “An accepted Hajj has no reward except Paradise.”

He said: “This is your opportunity, O pilgrims of the Sacred House of Allah, in these sacred places, in the lands of revelation and the sites of descent, to shed tears of regret for the stains of sins and wash them away, to seek forgiveness from your Lord for your sins so that He may forgive them, and to repent to Allah with a sincere repentance that He may accept. Increase your prayers and peace upon the best of Allah's creation, Muhammad bin Abdullah, peace be upon him and his family.”

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Ali bin Abdul Rahman Al-Hudhaifi, also spoke in his sermon about the importance of fearing Allah Almighty and the significance of security in Islam, clarifying that Islamic law is based on the oneness of Allah Almighty, safeguarding the rights of people, and promoting security and stability in the lives of communities.

He explained that the message of Islam came to achieve security and peace on earth. This religion first cared for the security of the Muslim's faith and belief, establishing the foundations of monotheism and faith. He indicated that whoever achieves the completeness of faith and is safe from polytheism, sins, and the oppression of people will attain complete security in this world and the Hereafter, citing the saying of Allah Almighty: (Whoever does a righteous deed, whether male or female, while being a believer, We will surely give them a good life, and We will surely give them their reward in accordance with the best of what they used to do).

He explained that the deficiency in faith and falling into oppression and sins affects a person's security and happiness in proportion to the deficiency in their monotheism and uprightness, pointing out that true security is a fruit of sincere faith and obedience to Allah Almighty.

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque stated that the blessing of security and tranquility is one of the greatest blessings that preserve the interests of religion and this world, explaining that when security prevails in the land, religion appears and its status is elevated, the rituals and prayers are established, and people's interests and trades are organized, leading to peace of mind regarding lives, properties, and honor.





Sheikh Al-Hudhaifi noted that the rituals of Islam cannot be fully established except in the shadow of security and tranquility. Prayer cannot be performed with humility and peace of mind except when security is realized, and Zakat cannot be collected and performed correctly except in a society characterized by stability and safety.

He pointed out that Allah Almighty has clarified the significance of security in the ritual of Hajj, and has bestowed upon those entering His Sacred House the security and tranquility He has granted them, citing the saying of Allah Almighty: (Indeed, the first House established for mankind was that at Bakkah, blessed and a guidance for the worlds. In it are clear signs [such as] the standing place of Ibrahim. And whoever enters it shall be safe).

Dr. Al-Hudhaifi advised Muslims to continually thank Allah Almighty for the blessing of security and stability and all other blessings, explaining that gratitude is a reason for the continuity and increase of blessings, warning against sins and transgressions that can lead to the loss of blessings, the descent of punishments, and the removal of blessings, citing the saying of Allah Almighty: (And when your Lord proclaimed: If you give thanks, I will surely increase your favor upon you; but if you deny, indeed, My punishment is severe).

The Imam and preacher of the Prophet's Mosque concluded his sermon by stating that Allah, the Exalted, is the most deserving of obedience and should not be disobeyed, is to be remembered and not forgotten, and is to be thanked and not denied. He called on Muslims to seize the virtuous times and blessed hours with good deeds, and to prepare for the Hereafter before it is too late and the appointed time passes, citing the saying of Allah Almighty: (And prepare for yourselves and fear Allah, and know that you will meet Him, and give good tidings to the believers).