‏أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله اتصالًا هاتفيًا بدولة رئيس مجلس النواب في الجمهورية اللبنانية نبيه بري.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات على الأراضي اللبنانية والمساعي المبذولة لوقفٍ كاملٍ للاعتداءات الإسرائيلية عليها.

وجدّد وزير الخارجية موقف المملكة الداعم لاستقرار الجمهورية اللبنانية وتمكين مؤسسات الدولة فيها، فيما أشاد دولة رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني بدور المملكة وجهودها المتواصلة في دعم لبنان والحفاظ على أمنه وأمن المنطقة، مجددًا دولته تمسك لبنان باتفاق الطائف، ورفضه لكل ما يهدد المملكة.