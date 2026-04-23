The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call to the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Lebanese Republic, Nabih Berri.

During the call, they discussed the developments on Lebanese territory and the efforts being made for a complete cessation of Israeli assaults on it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated the Kingdom's position supporting the stability of the Lebanese Republic and empowering its state institutions, while the Speaker of the Lebanese House of Representatives praised the Kingdom's role and its ongoing efforts to support Lebanon and maintain its security and the security of the region, reaffirming Lebanon's commitment to the Taif Agreement and its rejection of anything that threatens the Kingdom.