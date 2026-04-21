Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in Jeddah with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Ahmad al-Shara.

During the meeting, they reviewed the aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, opportunities to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the overall developments in the region and coordinating efforts regarding them.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, Royal Court Advisor Khalid bin Farid Hadrawi, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Syria, Faisal al-Majfal.

From the Syrian side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Mr. Asaad al-Shibani, the Chargé d'Affaires in Riyadh Mohsen Mahbash, and several officials attended.