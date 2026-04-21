التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، اليوم، رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية الرئيس أحمد الشرع.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وفرص دعمها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، بالإضافة إلى بحث مجمل المستجدات في المنطقة وتنسيق الجهود بشأنها.
حضر اللقاء، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، و نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، و وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، والمستشار في الديوان الملكي خالد بن فريد حضراوي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى سورية فيصل المجفل.
فيما حضر من الجانب السوري، وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السيد أسعد الشيباني، والقائم بأعمال السفارة في الرياض محسن مهباش، وعدد من المسؤولين.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met today in Jeddah with the President of the Syrian Arab Republic, President Ahmad al-Shara.
During the meeting, they reviewed the aspects of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, opportunities to support and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing the overall developments in the region and coordinating efforts regarding them.
Attending the meeting were Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Makkah Region Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed al-Aiban, Royal Court Advisor Khalid bin Farid Hadrawi, and the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Syria, Faisal al-Majfal.
From the Syrian side, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Mr. Asaad al-Shibani, the Chargé d'Affaires in Riyadh Mohsen Mahbash, and several officials attended.