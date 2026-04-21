التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، اليوم، رئيس الجمهورية العربية السورية الرئيس أحمد الشرع.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وفرص دعمها وتطويرها في مختلف المجالات، بالإضافة إلى بحث مجمل المستجدات في المنطقة وتنسيق الجهود بشأنها.

حضر اللقاء، وزير الطاقة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، و نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، و وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان، والمستشار في الديوان الملكي خالد بن فريد حضراوي، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى سورية فيصل المجفل.

فيما حضر من الجانب السوري، وزير الخارجية والمغتربين السيد أسعد الشيباني، والقائم بأعمال السفارة في الرياض محسن مهباش، وعدد من المسؤولين.