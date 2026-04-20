The University of Hafr Al-Batin announced the suspension of in-person classes and their transition to remote learning today (Monday), in all university colleges in Hafr Al-Batin Governorate, as well as in the Al-Khafji and Al-Nairiyah governorates, based on reports from the National Center of Meteorology, and in order to ensure the safety of its male and female students.

It confirmed that the decision comes as part of its commitment to the safety of its staff and students, amid the weather fluctuations being experienced in the region.