تسلّم وفد أمانة منطقة الرياض عضوية مدينة الرياض في منظمة مجلس التخطيط العالمي للمدن ISOCARP مدة ثلاث سنوات، خلال زيارة رسمية إلى مقر المنظمة في مدينة لاهاي، في خطوة تعزز حضور العاصمة ضمن شبكة التخطيط الحضري الدولية.

وجاءت الزيارة تلبيةً لدعوة المنظمة، وتسلم رئيس الوفد الوكيل المساعد المهندس صالح السيف العضوية.

وشهدت الزيارة عقد جلسات نقاش متخصصة تناولت التحول الحضري وتبادل المعرفة التخطيطية، إلى جانب تنفيذ زيارات ميدانية لعدد من المشاريع العمرانية الرائدة في هولندا، بما يتيح الاطلاع على التجارب الدولية وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات التخطيط وتطوير المدن.

وتعكس هذه المشاركة حضور مدينة الرياض شريكاً فاعلاً في صناعة مدن المستقبل، وتعزز موقعها ضمن المنصات العالمية المعنية بالتخطيط الحضري وتبادل المعرفة.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة امتداداً لجهود أمانة منطقة الرياض في تعزيز التنمية الحضرية المستدامة، وبناء شراكات دولية فاعلة، بما يدعم تحقيق رؤيتها في أن تكون أمانة رائدة لرياض مزدهرة ومستدامة ترتقي بجودة الحياة، ويسهم في تطوير الخدمات وتحسين تجربة المدينة لسكانها وزوارها.