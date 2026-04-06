A delegation from the Riyadh Municipality received the membership of the city of Riyadh in the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) for a duration of three years during an official visit to the organization's headquarters in The Hague, in a move that enhances the capital's presence within the international urban planning network.

The visit was in response to the organization's invitation, and the head of the delegation, Assistant Undersecretary Engineer Saleh Al-Saif, received the membership.

The visit included specialized discussion sessions addressing urban transformation and knowledge exchange in planning, along with field visits to several pioneering urban projects in the Netherlands, allowing for insights into international experiences and the exchange of expertise in the fields of planning and urban development.

This participation reflects the active role of the city of Riyadh as a partner in shaping the cities of the future and enhances its position within global platforms concerned with urban planning and knowledge exchange.

This step is an extension of the efforts of the Riyadh Municipality to promote sustainable urban development and build effective international partnerships, supporting its vision of being a leading municipality for a prosperous and sustainable Riyadh that enhances the quality of life and contributes to the development of services and improving the city experience for its residents and visitors.