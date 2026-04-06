تسلّم وفد أمانة منطقة الرياض عضوية مدينة الرياض في منظمة مجلس التخطيط العالمي للمدن ISOCARP مدة ثلاث سنوات، خلال زيارة رسمية إلى مقر المنظمة في مدينة لاهاي، في خطوة تعزز حضور العاصمة ضمن شبكة التخطيط الحضري الدولية.
وجاءت الزيارة تلبيةً لدعوة المنظمة، وتسلم رئيس الوفد الوكيل المساعد المهندس صالح السيف العضوية.
وشهدت الزيارة عقد جلسات نقاش متخصصة تناولت التحول الحضري وتبادل المعرفة التخطيطية، إلى جانب تنفيذ زيارات ميدانية لعدد من المشاريع العمرانية الرائدة في هولندا، بما يتيح الاطلاع على التجارب الدولية وتبادل الخبرات في مجالات التخطيط وتطوير المدن.
وتعكس هذه المشاركة حضور مدينة الرياض شريكاً فاعلاً في صناعة مدن المستقبل، وتعزز موقعها ضمن المنصات العالمية المعنية بالتخطيط الحضري وتبادل المعرفة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة امتداداً لجهود أمانة منطقة الرياض في تعزيز التنمية الحضرية المستدامة، وبناء شراكات دولية فاعلة، بما يدعم تحقيق رؤيتها في أن تكون أمانة رائدة لرياض مزدهرة ومستدامة ترتقي بجودة الحياة، ويسهم في تطوير الخدمات وتحسين تجربة المدينة لسكانها وزوارها.
A delegation from the Riyadh Municipality received the membership of the city of Riyadh in the International Society of City and Regional Planners (ISOCARP) for a duration of three years during an official visit to the organization's headquarters in The Hague, in a move that enhances the capital's presence within the international urban planning network.
The visit was in response to the organization's invitation, and the head of the delegation, Assistant Undersecretary Engineer Saleh Al-Saif, received the membership.
The visit included specialized discussion sessions addressing urban transformation and knowledge exchange in planning, along with field visits to several pioneering urban projects in the Netherlands, allowing for insights into international experiences and the exchange of expertise in the fields of planning and urban development.
This participation reflects the active role of the city of Riyadh as a partner in shaping the cities of the future and enhances its position within global platforms concerned with urban planning and knowledge exchange.
This step is an extension of the efforts of the Riyadh Municipality to promote sustainable urban development and build effective international partnerships, supporting its vision of being a leading municipality for a prosperous and sustainable Riyadh that enhances the quality of life and contributes to the development of services and improving the city experience for its residents and visitors.