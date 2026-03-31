The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received the newly appointed Director of Administrative Investigations in the region, Major General Alaa Ahmed Jamal, at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, accompanied by the former director, Major General Abdullah Al-Dhiabi.

The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region expressed his gratitude and appreciation to Major General Al-Dhiabi for his contributions during his tenure, and congratulated Major General Jamal on his appointment, wishing him success in the tasks assigned to him.