استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، مدير التحريات الإدارية بالمنطقة المُعين حديثًا اللواء علاء أحمد جمال، يرافقه مديرها السابق اللواء عبدالله الذيابي.

وقدّم نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة شكره وتقديره للواء الذيابي نظير ما قدمه خلال فترة عمله، كما هنّأ اللواء جمال بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنيًا له التوفيق في المهمات الموكلة إليه.