بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لباليندرا شاه بمناسبة أدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً لوزراء نيبال.

وعبّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب نيبال الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.