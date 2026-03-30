بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لباليندرا شاه بمناسبة أدائه اليمين الدستورية رئيساً لوزراء نيبال.
وعبّر ولي العهد عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بالتوفيق والسداد له، ولشعب نيبال الصديق المزيد من التقدم والرقي.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to Balendra Shah on the occasion of his swearing-in as Prime Minister of Nepal.
The Crown Prince expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for success and prosperity for him, and for the friendly people of Nepal, continued progress and advancement.