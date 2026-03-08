يأتي اليوم العالمي للمرأة ليبرز التحولات المتسارعة التي تشهدها مشاركة المرأة السعودية في مختلف القطاعات، حيث أصبحت عنصرًا فاعلًا في مسارات التنمية الاقتصادية والعلمية في المملكة، مدعومة بإصلاحات تشريعية وبرامج تمكين ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030. وتعكس المؤشرات الرسمية اتساع حضور المرأة في التعليم وسوق العمل والقطاعات المهنية المتقدمة، ما يعزز دورها في بناء اقتصاد متنوع قائم على المعرفة.

في قطاع التعليم تظهر المرأة السعودية حضورًا واسعًا في الجامعات، إذ تمثل الطالبات أكثر من نصف إجمالي طلاب التعليم العالي في المملكة، كما ارتفعت مشاركة النساء في التخصصات العلمية والهندسية خلال السنوات الأخيرة. هذا التوسع في التعليم انعكس على سوق العمل، حيث دخلت الكفاءات النسائية إلى مجالات الطب والهندسة والتقنية والبحث العلمي، وأسهمت في تعزيز القدرات البشرية في القطاعات الحيوية.

القطاع الصحي يعد من أبرز المجالات التي شهدت نموًا في مشاركة المرأة، حيث تعمل الطبيبات والممرضات والصيدلانيات في المستشفيات والمراكز الطبية والبحثية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، فيما سجلت المرأة حضورًا متزايدًا في التخصصات الطبية الدقيقة والبحث العلمي المرتبط بالتقنيات الحيوية.

وفي المجال التقني والهندسي ارتفعت نسبة النساء العاملات في قطاع تقنية المعلومات والاتصالات بشكل ملحوظ خلال السنوات الأخيرة، لتصل إلى نحو 35% بعد أن كانت في حدود 7% قبل سنوات قليلة، وهو ما يعكس التحول نحو اقتصاد رقمي يعتمد على الكفاءات الوطنية في مجالات البرمجة والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني.

اقتصاديًا شهدت مشاركة المرأة السعودية في سوق العمل نموًا متسارعًا، حيث ارتفعت نسبة مشاركتها من نحو 17% قبل عدة أعوام إلى أكثر من 36% وفق بيانات رسمية، كما توسعت مساهمة النساء في ريادة الأعمال وإدارة المشاريع الصغيرة والمتوسطة، إضافة إلى حضور متزايد في قطاعات التجارة والتقنية والخدمات المالية.

هذه المؤشرات تعكس تحولًا واضحًا في دور المرأة السعودية التي أصبحت شريكًا أساسيًا في التنمية، حيث يلتقي التعليم والاقتصاد والابتكار في تشكيل جيل جديد من الكفاءات النسائية القادرة على الإسهام في بناء مستقبل المملكة وتعزيز تنافسيتها في الاقتصاد العالمي.