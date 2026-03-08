The International Women's Day comes to highlight the rapid transformations in the participation of Saudi women across various sectors, as they have become an active element in the paths of economic and scientific development in the Kingdom, supported by legislative reforms and empowerment programs within the Saudi Vision 2030. Official indicators reflect the expanding presence of women in education, the labor market, and advanced professional sectors, which enhances their role in building a diverse economy based on knowledge.

In the education sector, Saudi women show a wide presence in universities, as female students represent more than half of the total higher education students in the Kingdom. Additionally, women's participation in scientific and engineering disciplines has increased in recent years. This expansion in education has reflected in the labor market, where female competencies have entered fields such as medicine, engineering, technology, and scientific research, contributing to the enhancement of human capabilities in vital sectors.

The health sector is one of the most prominent areas that has witnessed growth in women's participation, as female doctors, nurses, and pharmacists work in hospitals and medical and research centers across various regions of the Kingdom. Women have also recorded an increasing presence in precise medical specialties and scientific research related to biotechnology.

In the technical and engineering fields, the percentage of women working in the information and communications technology sector has significantly increased in recent years, reaching about 35% after being around 7% a few years ago. This reflects the shift towards a digital economy that relies on national competencies in programming, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.

Economically, the participation of Saudi women in the labor market has seen rapid growth, with their participation rate rising from about 17% a few years ago to over 36% according to official data. Women's contributions to entrepreneurship and the management of small and medium-sized enterprises have also expanded, along with an increasing presence in the sectors of trade, technology, and financial services.

These indicators reflect a clear transformation in the role of Saudi women, who have become a key partner in development, where education, economy, and innovation converge to shape a new generation of female competencies capable of contributing to building the future of the Kingdom and enhancing its competitiveness in the global economy.