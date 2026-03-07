ألزمت الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني القطاع الخاص بإنشاء وحدة إدارية معنية بالأمن السيبراني ترتبط برئيس الجهة أو من يفوضه، على أن تكون مستقلة عن وحدة تقنية المعلومات.

وقسمت الضوابط التي أصدرتها الهيئة مؤسسات القطاع الخاص إلى الكبيرة والمتوسطة، وتضم الجهات الكبيرة أكثر من 250 موظفًا بدوام كامل، وتلتزم بتوفير 3 مكونات أساسية، و22 مكونا فرعيا، و65 ضابطا أساسيا، فيما تضم الجهات المتوسطة والصغيرة ما يتراوح بين 6 - 249 موظفا بدوام كامل وتلتزم بتوفير مكون أساسي واحد، و13 مكونا فرعيا، و26 ضابطا أساسيا.

ومن الضوابط أن يشغل رئاسة الإدارة المعنية بالأمن السيبراني والوظائف الإشرافية والحساسة موظفون مختصون وذوو كفاءة عالية في المجال. وتهدف الإدارة إلى حماية الجهة من التهديدات السيبرانية، مع التركيز على الجوانب العملية مثل التصيد الإلكتروني وكلمات المرور القوية، وأفضل الممارسات عند استخدام وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، وآليات الإبلاغ عن الحوادث والسلوكيات المشبوهة، كما ينبغي أن تكون هذه البرامج مخصصة بما يتناسب مع مهام الموظفين وواجباتهم الوظيفية.

ومن الضوابط يجب تحديد متطلبات إدارة هويات الدخول والصلاحيات في الجهة وتوثيقها واعتمادها، وتشمل التحقق من هوية المستخدم عبر آليات مصادقة آمنة تعتمد على اسم المستخدم وكلمة المرور، وتطبيق المصادقة متعددة العوامل لجميع عمليات الدخول بما في ذلك البريد الإلكتروني والتطبيقات الخارجية، كما يجب إدارة تصاريح المستخدمين وصلاحياتهم بما يشمل مبدأ الحاجة إلى المعرفة والاستخدام، ومبدأ الحد الأدنى من الصلاحيات، إضافة إلى إدارة الصلاحيات الحساسة والمميزة.

كشف الرسائل الاحتيالية

على إدارة الأمن السيبراني في الجهة تحديد متطلبات حماية البريد الإلكتروني لتشمل تحليل رسائل البريد الإلكتروني وتصفيتها للكشف عن رسائل التصيد والرسائل الاحتيالية والبريد غير المرغوب فيه باستخدام تقنيات الحماية الحديثة، بما يضمن موثوقية المراسلات الإلكترونية. وتشمل المتطلبات أيضاً توفير الحماية من التهديدات المتقدمة المستمرة والبرمجيات الخبيثة غير المعروفة سابقاً، بما فيها هجمات يوم الصفر، مع إدارة هذه الضوابط بصورة آمنة.

وتتضمن ضوابط أمن الشبكات حماية تصفح الإنترنت عبر تقييد الوصول إلى المواقع الإلكترونية المشبوهة ومواقع مشاركة وتخزين الملفات، وإدارة منافذ وبروتوكولات وخدمات الشبكة بشكل آمن، إضافة إلى استخدام أنظمة كشف ومنع الاختراقات المتقدمة، وتوفير الحماية من هجمات حجب الخدمة الموزعة للحد من آثار المخاطر السيبرانية الناتجة عنها.