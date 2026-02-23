The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, First Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Abdel Rahman Al-Burhan, congratulated the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of Foundation Day.

Al-Burhan praised in a telegram sent to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques the solid civilizational renaissance and comprehensive developmental achievements that the Kingdom has accomplished over the past decades, affirming his country's commitment to strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and mutual cooperation with the Kingdom.

He also congratulated the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a similar telegram, on the occasion of Foundation Day.

He expressed his hope that the Kingdom would witness further progress and prosperity, affirming the depth of the relations between the two countries.