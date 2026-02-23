هنّأ رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان الفريق الأول الركن عبدالفتاح البرهان عبدالرحمن البرهان، خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، بمناسبة يوم التأسيس.

وأشاد البرهان في برقية بعثها لخادم الحرمين الشريفين بما حققته المملكة من نهضة حضارية راسخة وإنجازات تنموية شاملة على مدى العقود الماضية، مؤكداً حرص بلاده على توطيد أواصر الأخوّة وعلاقات التعاون المشترك مع المملكة.

كما هنأ رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي، في برقية مماثلة، ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة يوم التأسيس.

وأعرب عن أمله أن تشهد المملكة مزيداً من التقدم والازدهار، مؤكداً عمق العلاقات بين البلدين.