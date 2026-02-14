أطلقت مجموعة stc اليوم السبت 14 فبراير احتفالاتها مع موظفيها وعائلاتهم بيوم التأسيس، من خلال برنامج فعاليات يمتد أربعة أيام، داخل مجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للاتصالات، ويتضمن البرنامج الذي يقام تحت عنوان: «نحتفل بالتواصل كأساس بُني عليه الوطن وما زال يبنيه»، ويضم مجموعة متنوعة من الأنشطة والفعاليات تتضمن عدداً من الألوان الشعبية مثل؛ الرقصات الشعبية، نقش الحناء، والأكلات الشعبية، وعروض السيارات الكلاسيكية، وقصص من الماضي التي تعكس روح هذه المناسبة العظيمة.

لمستقبلنا أساس.. مسيرة تاريخية وهدايا وفعاليات تراثية تعكس الروح الوطنية

وتأتي هذه المبادرة حرصاً من stc على الاحتفاء بموظفيها الذين تعتبرهم أساسها وأساس نجاحها، إذ خصصت لهم هدايا قيمة جداً، منها فرصة الفوز بـ299 هدية فاخرة، لمسابقة أفضل صورة.

وبنفس هذه الأنشطة، يتواصل الاحتفال غداً (الأحد) 15 فبراير في نفس المكان، من الساعة 9:00 مساءً حتى الـ12:00 ليلاً، ويتضمن هذا اليوم، إضافة إلى أنشطة السبت، المسيرة التاريخية لمستقبلنا أساس، انطلاقاً من مقولة «من ساحة واحدة للتواصل في السوق، إلى ساحات لا تحصى اليوم».

أما الاحتفالات يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء فتعيد أيضاً إحياء مشهد السوق زمان، بمجموعة من الفعاليات مثل متحف يواكب يوم التأسيس، وفعالية الراوي، ونقش الحناء، والأكلات الشعبية، وغيرها. علماً أن الرقصات الشعبية تبدأ يومياً من السادسة مساء طوال أيام الاحتفالات.

وككل سنة، تفاجئ مجموعة stc عملاءها بهدايا تفوق التوقعات، ضمن حملتها المخصصة للاحتفال بيوم التأسيس بعنوان: «يوم التأسيس بداية نحتفل بها معكم»، إذ منحت عملاءها فرصة الفوز بـ3 سيارات مرسيدس - بنز فاخرة، إضافة إلى 299 هدية قيّمة أخرى، ومجموعة من العروض الحصرية والخصومات الكبيرة على مختلف الخدمات.

وإضافة إلى ذلك، وبالتزامن مع احتفالات يوم التأسيس، تبث المجموعة عبر stc tv نشيد متواصلين كلمات فهد المساعد وغناء عبدالمجيد عبدالله.

ويبقى أن مجموعة stc تحتفل بذكرى يوم التأسيس، تحت شعار «نحتفي بجذورنا ونفخر بمسيرة بدأناها ونواصلها نحو المستقبل»، وتشارك موظفيها وعائلاتهم، وعملاءها الاحتفال، بتخصيص هدايا قيمة لهم، تليق بهذه المناسبة الوطنية العظيمة.