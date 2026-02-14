لمستقبلنا أساس.. مسيرة تاريخية وهدايا وفعاليات تراثية تعكس الروح الوطنية

stc Group launched its celebrations with its employees and their families for Founding Day today, Saturday, February 14, through a four-day event program at the King Abdulaziz Communications Complex. The program, held under the title: "We celebrate communication as the foundation upon which the nation was built and continues to be built," includes a variety of activities and events featuring several folk colors such as folk dances, henna painting, traditional dishes, classic car displays, and stories from the past that reflect the spirit of this great occasion.

This initiative comes as part of stc's commitment to celebrating its employees, whom it considers its foundation and the key to its success. It has allocated very valuable gifts for them, including the chance to win 299 luxurious gifts in the best photo contest.

The celebration will continue tomorrow (Sunday) February 15 at the same location, from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM. This day will include, in addition to Saturday's activities, the historical march for our future foundation, starting from the saying "From a single communication square in the market to countless squares today."

The celebrations on Monday and Tuesday will also revive the market scene of the past, with a series of events such as a museum commemorating Founding Day, a storytelling event, henna painting, traditional dishes, and more. It is worth noting that folk dances will start daily at 6 PM throughout the celebration days.

As every year, stc Group surprises its customers with gifts that exceed expectations as part of its campaign dedicated to celebrating Founding Day titled: "Founding Day is a beginning we celebrate with you," offering its customers the chance to win 3 luxurious Mercedes-Benz cars, in addition to 299 other valuable gifts, and a range of exclusive offers and significant discounts on various services.

Additionally, coinciding with Founding Day celebrations, the group is broadcasting the song "Mutasaleen," with lyrics by Fahd Al-Musaid and sung by Abdul Majid Abdullah, via stc tv.

stc Group continues to celebrate the anniversary of Founding Day under the slogan "We celebrate our roots and take pride in the journey we started and continue towards the future," sharing the celebration with its employees, their families, and its customers by providing valuable gifts that befit this great national occasion.