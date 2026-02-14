لمستقبلنا أساس.. مسيرة تاريخية وهدايا وفعاليات تراثية تعكس الروح الوطنية

أطلقت مجموعة stc اليوم السبت 14 فبراير احتفالاتها مع موظفيها وعائلاتهم بيوم التأسيس، من خلال برنامج فعاليات يمتد أربعة أيام، داخل مجمع الملك عبدالعزيز للاتصالات، ويتضمن البرنامج الذي يقام تحت عنوان: «نحتفل بالتواصل كأساس بُني عليه الوطن وما زال يبنيه»، ويضم مجموعة متنوعة من الأنشطة والفعاليات تتضمن عدداً من الألوان الشعبية مثل؛ الرقصات الشعبية، نقش الحناء، والأكلات الشعبية، وعروض السيارات الكلاسيكية، وقصص من الماضي التي تعكس روح هذه المناسبة العظيمة.
وتأتي هذه المبادرة حرصاً من stc على الاحتفاء بموظفيها الذين تعتبرهم أساسها وأساس نجاحها، إذ خصصت لهم هدايا قيمة جداً، منها فرصة الفوز بـ299 هدية فاخرة، لمسابقة أفضل صورة.
وبنفس هذه الأنشطة، يتواصل الاحتفال غداً (الأحد) 15 فبراير في نفس المكان، من الساعة 9:00 مساءً حتى الـ12:00 ليلاً، ويتضمن هذا اليوم، إضافة إلى أنشطة السبت، المسيرة التاريخية لمستقبلنا أساس، انطلاقاً من مقولة «من ساحة واحدة للتواصل في السوق، إلى ساحات لا تحصى اليوم».
أما الاحتفالات يومي الإثنين والثلاثاء فتعيد أيضاً إحياء مشهد السوق زمان، بمجموعة من الفعاليات مثل متحف يواكب يوم التأسيس، وفعالية الراوي، ونقش الحناء، والأكلات الشعبية، وغيرها. علماً أن الرقصات الشعبية تبدأ يومياً من السادسة مساء طوال أيام الاحتفالات.
وككل سنة، تفاجئ مجموعة stc عملاءها بهدايا تفوق التوقعات، ضمن حملتها المخصصة للاحتفال بيوم التأسيس بعنوان: «يوم التأسيس بداية نحتفل بها معكم»، إذ منحت عملاءها فرصة الفوز بـ3 سيارات مرسيدس - بنز فاخرة، إضافة إلى 299 هدية قيّمة أخرى، ومجموعة من العروض الحصرية والخصومات الكبيرة على مختلف الخدمات.
وإضافة إلى ذلك، وبالتزامن مع احتفالات يوم التأسيس، تبث المجموعة عبر stc tv نشيد متواصلين كلمات فهد المساعد وغناء عبدالمجيد عبدالله.
ويبقى أن مجموعة stc تحتفل بذكرى يوم التأسيس، تحت شعار «نحتفي بجذورنا ونفخر بمسيرة بدأناها ونواصلها نحو المستقبل»، وتشارك موظفيها وعائلاتهم، وعملاءها الاحتفال، بتخصيص هدايا قيمة لهم، تليق بهذه المناسبة الوطنية العظيمة.
stc Group launched its celebrations with its employees and their families for Founding Day today, Saturday, February 14, through a four-day event program at the King Abdulaziz Communications Complex. The program, held under the title: "We celebrate communication as the foundation upon which the nation was built and continues to be built," includes a variety of activities and events featuring several folk colors such as folk dances, henna painting, traditional dishes, classic car displays, and stories from the past that reflect the spirit of this great occasion.
This initiative comes as part of stc's commitment to celebrating its employees, whom it considers its foundation and the key to its success. It has allocated very valuable gifts for them, including the chance to win 299 luxurious gifts in the best photo contest.
The celebration will continue tomorrow (Sunday) February 15 at the same location, from 9:00 PM to 12:00 AM. This day will include, in addition to Saturday's activities, the historical march for our future foundation, starting from the saying "From a single communication square in the market to countless squares today."
The celebrations on Monday and Tuesday will also revive the market scene of the past, with a series of events such as a museum commemorating Founding Day, a storytelling event, henna painting, traditional dishes, and more. It is worth noting that folk dances will start daily at 6 PM throughout the celebration days.
As every year, stc Group surprises its customers with gifts that exceed expectations as part of its campaign dedicated to celebrating Founding Day titled: "Founding Day is a beginning we celebrate with you," offering its customers the chance to win 3 luxurious Mercedes-Benz cars, in addition to 299 other valuable gifts, and a range of exclusive offers and significant discounts on various services.
Additionally, coinciding with Founding Day celebrations, the group is broadcasting the song "Mutasaleen," with lyrics by Fahd Al-Musaid and sung by Abdul Majid Abdullah, via stc tv.
stc Group continues to celebrate the anniversary of Founding Day under the slogan "We celebrate our roots and take pride in the journey we started and continue towards the future," sharing the celebration with its employees, their families, and its customers by providing valuable gifts that befit this great national occasion.