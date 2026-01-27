The opening of the five amazing shopping centers for its sixth branch witnessed a great turnout, located in the Al-Shawqiah neighborhood in Mecca. The opening of the sixth branch comes as part of its ongoing expansion in the retail sector, targeting densely populated cities within an operational model that focuses on proximity to consumers and providing a comprehensive daily shopping experience that meets the needs of families in vital locations.

Mr. Abdul Salam bin Salman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World of Savings and Bride Towers, stated: “The opening of the sixth branch in Mecca is part of a studied expansion plan aimed at enhancing our presence in major cities, emphasizing that the expansion is not limited to increasing the number of branches but focuses on improving the customer experience and providing a shopping model that adapts to changing consumer behavior and their increasing aspirations.”



For his part, Consultant Ali Mahmoud Al-Turki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the five amazing centers, explained that the new branch is among the largest branches of the group in terms of area and variety of items, noting that the investment in this location reflects the company's confidence in the local market and its commitment to developing branches that serve the community in a practical and sustainable manner, contributing to enhancing service efficiency in the retail sector.



The new branch is located next to the Al-Shawqiah walkway, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, and includes more than 30,000 diverse product items, employing 150 staff members through an operational system that includes 14 checkout points designed to accommodate daily customer influx and ensure quick service, reflecting the maturity of the company's operational model and its ability to expand without affecting the efficiency of the in-store experience.



The branch was designed and its location chosen with the customer experience in mind from the moment of arrival until departure, featuring easy entry and exit from both directions and providing 150 parking spaces, along with a clear internal distribution of sections that facilitates shopping movement and reduces search and waiting time, in a step that reflects the company's reliance on understanding actual shopping patterns when planning to open its new branches.



The branch represents a qualitative addition to the commercial movement in the Al-Shawqiah neighborhood by enhancing the availability of daily services for residents and visitors, supporting local economic activity, and providing job opportunities, at a time when the area is witnessing rapid urban and population growth that requires the presence of nearby and practical shopping destinations to efficiently serve daily needs.



The five amazing centers are one of the Saudi shopping center chains that have established their presence in the retail sector through an operational model that balances product diversity and the rapid turnover of merchandise, with a clear focus on facilitating and organizing the daily shopping experience, making it part of the urban commercial infrastructure in the cities where it operates, and a reliable shopping destination that meets the recurring needs of families in its local surroundings.