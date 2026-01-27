شهد افتتاح مراكز تسوق الخمسة المذهلة لفرعها السادس إقبالاً كبيراً، وذلك في حي الشوقية بمكة المكرمة، ويأتي افتتاح الفرع السادس في إطار توسّعها المتواصل في قطاع التجزئة واستهدافها المدن ذات الكثافة السكانية العالية، ضمن نموذج تشغيلي يركّز على القرب من المستهلك وتوفير تجربة تسوق يومية متكاملة تلبي احتياجات الأسر في مواقعها الحيوية.
وقال الاستاذ عبدالسلام بن سلمان رئيس مجلس ادارة عالم التوفير وأبراج العروس: «إن افتتاح الفرع السادس في مكة المكرمة يأتي ضمن خطة توسعية مدروسة تستهدف تعزيز الحضور في المدن الرئيسة، مؤكداً أن التوسع لا يقتصر على زيادة عدد الفروع، بل يركز على تحسين تجربة العميل وتقديم نموذج تسوق يتكيف مع تغير سلوك المستهلك وتطلعاته المتزايدة».
من جانبه، أوضح المستشار علي محمود التركي رئيس مجلس إدارة الخمسة المذهلة، أن الفرع الجديد يُعد من أكبر فروع المجموعة من حيث المساحة وتنوّع الأصناف، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار في هذا الموقع يعكس ثقة الشركة في السوق المحلي وحرصها على تطوير فروع تخدم المجتمع بشكل عملي ومستدام، وتُسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمة في قطاع التجزئة.
ويقع الفرع الجديد بجانب ممشى الشوقية وعلى مساحة تبلغ 10 آلاف متر مربع، ويضم أكثر من 30 ألف صنف من المنتجات المتنوعة، ويعمل فيه 150 موظفاً عبر منظومة تشغيلية تشمل 14 نقطة محاسبة صُمّمت لاستيعاب كثافة الإقبال اليومية وضمان سرعة الخدمة، بما يعكس نضج النموذج التشغيلي للشركة وقدرته على التوسع دون التأثير على كفاءة التجربة داخل المتجر.
وجرى تصميم الفرع واختيار موقعه بما يراعي تجربة العميل من لحظة الوصول وحتى المغادرة، حيث يتميز بسهولة الدخول والخروج من الاتجاهين وتوفر 150 موقفاً للسيارات، إلى جانب توزيع داخلي واضح للأقسام يسهّل حركة التسوق ويقلل زمن البحث والانتظار، في خطوة تعكس اعتماد الشركة على فهم أنماط التسوق الفعلية عند التخطيط لافتتاح فروعها الجديدة.
ويمثل الفرع إضافة نوعية للحركة التجارية في حي الشوقية، من خلال تعزيز توفر الخدمات اليومية للسكان والزوار ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي المحلي وتوفير فرص عمل، في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة نمواً عمرانياً وسكانياً متسارعاً يتطلب وجود وجهات تسوق قريبة وعملية تخدم الاحتياجات اليومية بكفاءة.
وتُعد الخمسة المذهلة إحدى سلاسل مراكز التسوق السعودية التي رسّخت حضورها في قطاع التجزئة من خلال نموذج تشغيلي يوازن بين تنوّع المنتجات وسرعة تدوير المعروضات، مع تركيز واضح على تسهيل تجربة التسوق اليومية وتنظيمها، بما جعلها جزءاً من البنية التجارية الحضرية في المدن التي تعمل فيها، ووجهة تسوق اعتمادية تلبي الاحتياجات المتكررة للأسر في محيطها المحلي.
The opening of the five amazing shopping centers for its sixth branch witnessed a great turnout, located in the Al-Shawqiah neighborhood in Mecca. The opening of the sixth branch comes as part of its ongoing expansion in the retail sector, targeting densely populated cities within an operational model that focuses on proximity to consumers and providing a comprehensive daily shopping experience that meets the needs of families in vital locations.
Mr. Abdul Salam bin Salman, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the World of Savings and Bride Towers, stated: “The opening of the sixth branch in Mecca is part of a studied expansion plan aimed at enhancing our presence in major cities, emphasizing that the expansion is not limited to increasing the number of branches but focuses on improving the customer experience and providing a shopping model that adapts to changing consumer behavior and their increasing aspirations.”
For his part, Consultant Ali Mahmoud Al-Turki, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the five amazing centers, explained that the new branch is among the largest branches of the group in terms of area and variety of items, noting that the investment in this location reflects the company's confidence in the local market and its commitment to developing branches that serve the community in a practical and sustainable manner, contributing to enhancing service efficiency in the retail sector.
The new branch is located next to the Al-Shawqiah walkway, covering an area of 10,000 square meters, and includes more than 30,000 diverse product items, employing 150 staff members through an operational system that includes 14 checkout points designed to accommodate daily customer influx and ensure quick service, reflecting the maturity of the company's operational model and its ability to expand without affecting the efficiency of the in-store experience.
The branch was designed and its location chosen with the customer experience in mind from the moment of arrival until departure, featuring easy entry and exit from both directions and providing 150 parking spaces, along with a clear internal distribution of sections that facilitates shopping movement and reduces search and waiting time, in a step that reflects the company's reliance on understanding actual shopping patterns when planning to open its new branches.
The branch represents a qualitative addition to the commercial movement in the Al-Shawqiah neighborhood by enhancing the availability of daily services for residents and visitors, supporting local economic activity, and providing job opportunities, at a time when the area is witnessing rapid urban and population growth that requires the presence of nearby and practical shopping destinations to efficiently serve daily needs.
The five amazing centers are one of the Saudi shopping center chains that have established their presence in the retail sector through an operational model that balances product diversity and the rapid turnover of merchandise, with a clear focus on facilitating and organizing the daily shopping experience, making it part of the urban commercial infrastructure in the cities where it operates, and a reliable shopping destination that meets the recurring needs of families in its local surroundings.