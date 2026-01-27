شهد افتتاح مراكز تسوق الخمسة المذهلة لفرعها السادس إقبالاً كبيراً، وذلك في حي الشوقية بمكة المكرمة، ويأتي افتتاح الفرع السادس في إطار توسّعها المتواصل في قطاع التجزئة واستهدافها المدن ذات الكثافة السكانية العالية، ضمن نموذج تشغيلي يركّز على القرب من المستهلك وتوفير تجربة تسوق يومية متكاملة تلبي احتياجات الأسر في مواقعها الحيوية.

وقال الاستاذ عبدالسلام بن سلمان رئيس مجلس ادارة عالم التوفير وأبراج العروس: «إن افتتاح الفرع السادس في مكة المكرمة يأتي ضمن خطة توسعية مدروسة تستهدف تعزيز الحضور في المدن الرئيسة، مؤكداً أن التوسع لا يقتصر على زيادة عدد الفروع، بل يركز على تحسين تجربة العميل وتقديم نموذج تسوق يتكيف مع تغير سلوك المستهلك وتطلعاته المتزايدة».

من جانبه، أوضح المستشار علي محمود التركي رئيس مجلس إدارة الخمسة المذهلة، أن الفرع الجديد يُعد من أكبر فروع المجموعة من حيث المساحة وتنوّع الأصناف، مشيراً إلى أن الاستثمار في هذا الموقع يعكس ثقة الشركة في السوق المحلي وحرصها على تطوير فروع تخدم المجتمع بشكل عملي ومستدام، وتُسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمة في قطاع التجزئة.

ويقع الفرع الجديد بجانب ممشى الشوقية وعلى مساحة تبلغ 10 آلاف متر مربع، ويضم أكثر من 30 ألف صنف من المنتجات المتنوعة، ويعمل فيه 150 موظفاً عبر منظومة تشغيلية تشمل 14 نقطة محاسبة صُمّمت لاستيعاب كثافة الإقبال اليومية وضمان سرعة الخدمة، بما يعكس نضج النموذج التشغيلي للشركة وقدرته على التوسع دون التأثير على كفاءة التجربة داخل المتجر.

وجرى تصميم الفرع واختيار موقعه بما يراعي تجربة العميل من لحظة الوصول وحتى المغادرة، حيث يتميز بسهولة الدخول والخروج من الاتجاهين وتوفر 150 موقفاً للسيارات، إلى جانب توزيع داخلي واضح للأقسام يسهّل حركة التسوق ويقلل زمن البحث والانتظار، في خطوة تعكس اعتماد الشركة على فهم أنماط التسوق الفعلية عند التخطيط لافتتاح فروعها الجديدة.

ويمثل الفرع إضافة نوعية للحركة التجارية في حي الشوقية، من خلال تعزيز توفر الخدمات اليومية للسكان والزوار ودعم النشاط الاقتصادي المحلي وتوفير فرص عمل، في وقت تشهد فيه المنطقة نمواً عمرانياً وسكانياً متسارعاً يتطلب وجود وجهات تسوق قريبة وعملية تخدم الاحتياجات اليومية بكفاءة.

وتُعد الخمسة المذهلة إحدى سلاسل مراكز التسوق السعودية التي رسّخت حضورها في قطاع التجزئة من خلال نموذج تشغيلي يوازن بين تنوّع المنتجات وسرعة تدوير المعروضات، مع تركيز واضح على تسهيل تجربة التسوق اليومية وتنظيمها، بما جعلها جزءاً من البنية التجارية الحضرية في المدن التي تعمل فيها، ووجهة تسوق اعتمادية تلبي الاحتياجات المتكررة للأسر في محيطها المحلي.