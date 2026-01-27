In accordance with the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the conjoined Tanzanian twins (Nancy and Nice) arrived today at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, accompanied by their family, coming from the United Republic of Tanzania. The twins were immediately transferred upon their arrival to King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital at the Ministry of National Guard to assess their condition and consider the possibility of performing separation surgery.

The General Supervisor of the King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Aid Center and Head of the Medical and Surgical Team for the Saudi Conjoined Twins Program, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabiah, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for this initiative, which reflects the advanced medical capabilities of the Kingdom and its high humanitarian sense towards needy groups around the world, as well as its commitment to providing assistance to children of various nationalities suffering from complex medical conditions.

He confirmed that the accumulated expertise possessed by the Saudi medical team has contributed, thank God, to the success of many twin separation surgeries, thereby establishing the Kingdom's position as a leading global reference in this field.

For their part, the family of the conjoined Tanzanian twins expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom, both government and people, for the warm reception and generous hospitality they received, as well as for the swift response to the twins' case.