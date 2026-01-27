إنفاذاً لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وصل اليوم إلى مطار الملك خالد الدولي بالرياض، التوأم الملتصق التنزاني (نانسي ونايس) برفقة ذويهما، قادمين من جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة. ونُقل التوأم فور وصولهما إلى مستشفى الملك عبدالله التخصصي للأطفال بوزارة الحرس الوطني؛ لدراسة حالتهما والنظر في إمكانية إجراء عملية فصلهما.

ورفع المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية رئيس الفريق الطبي والجراحي للبرنامج السعودي للتوائم الملتصقة الدكتور عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الربيعة، الشكر والتقدير إلى القيادة الرشيدة على هذه المبادرة التي تعكس ما تتمتع به المملكة من قدرات طبية متقدمة وحس إنساني رفيع تجاه الفئات المحتاجة حول العالم، وحرصها على مد يد العون للأطفال من مختلف الجنسيات الذين يعانون من حالات طبية معقدة.

وأكَّد أن الخبرات التراكمية التي يمتلكها الفريق الطبي السعودي أسهمت ولله الحمد في نجاح العديد من عمليات فصل التوائم؛ مما رسّخ مكانة المملكة بوصفها مرجعاً عالمياً رائداً في هذا المجال.

من جانبهم عبَّر ذوو التوأم الملتصق التنزاني، عن امتنانهم وتقديرهم للمملكة حكومة وشعباً على ما لقوه من حفاوة استقبال وكرم ضيافة، وعلى الاستجابة السريعة لحالة التوأم.