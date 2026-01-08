The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed food baskets today (Thursday) to displaced families in the Mawasi area in southern Gaza Strip, as part of the Saudi popular campaign to assist the brotherly Palestinian people.

The distribution operations were carried out under the supervision of the Saudi Center for Culture and Heritage, the implementing partner of the center in the Gaza Strip, where these baskets formed a primary source of support for families suffering from severe shortages of food supplies and a declining ability to secure their daily needs.

These aids come as a result of the donations from the Saudi people, embodying the highest meanings of humanitarian solidarity, and in compliance with the directives of the wise leadership to intensify relief efforts for the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The displaced families in the Mawasi area expressed their deep gratitude and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both its leadership and its people, praising the positive impact these aids have had in alleviating the burdens of displacement and enhancing their ability to endure during this critical phase.

These aids are part of the Kingdom's commitment, represented by the center, to stand by the Palestinian people and to transform the values of giving and solidarity into tangible support that reaches those in need in their locations, providing them with hope amid a difficult humanitarian reality.