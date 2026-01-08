وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية اليوم (الخميس) سلالًا غذائية على الأسر النازحة في منطقة المواصي جنوب قطاع غزة، ضمن الحملة الشعبية السعودية لإغاثة الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق.

ونُفذت عمليات التوزيع بإشراف -المركز السعودي للثقافة والتراث الشريك المنفذ للمركز في قطاع غزة- حيث شكّلت هذه السلال مصدر دعم أساسياً للأسر التي تعاني من نقص حاد في المواد الغذائية وتراجع القدرة على تأمين احتياجاتها اليومية.

وتأتي هذه المساعدات ضمن ثمار تبرعات الشعب السعودي التي تجسّد أسمى معاني التكافل الإنساني، وامتثالًا لتوجيهات القيادة الرشيدة بتكثيف إغاثة سكان قطاع غزة.

وعبّرت الأسر النازحة في منطقة المواصي عن شكرها وامتنانها العميق للمملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وشعبًا، مشيدةً بالأثر الإيجابي الذي تركته هذه المساعدات في تخفيف أعباء النزوح وتعزيز قدرتهم على الصمود في هذه المرحلة الحرجة.

وتندرج هذه المساعدات في إطار حرص المملكة ممثلة بالمركز على الوقوف إلى جانب الشعب الفلسطيني، وتحويل قيم العطاء والتكافل إلى دعم ملموس يصل إلى المحتاجين في أماكنهم، ويمنحهم الأمل في ظل واقع إنساني صعب.