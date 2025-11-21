أكّد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أن توقيع اتفاقيات لمشروعات استثمارية جديدة بين المملكة وأمريكا تتضمّن قطاعات الدفاع والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والمعادن النادرة والقطاع المالي؛ سيسهم في توطين وتوفير فرص وظيفية كثيرة في بلدينا، ودعم النمو الاقتصادي في البلدين، وذلك خلال مشاركته ورئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية دونالد ترمب، في أعمال منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - الأمريكي الذي انعقد في مركز جون كينيدي بالعاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن.

وجدّد ولي العهد، في بداية كلمته عن سعادته بتجدّد اللقاء بالرئيس الأمريكي والحضور في واشنطن بعد ستة أشهر من انعقاد منتدى الاستثمار السعودي - الأمريكي في الرياض الذي وضع الأسس لشراكة تقوم على النمو والتنويع الاقتصادي والابتكار، منوهاً بتوقيع وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، في خطوة تاريخية لترسيخ التعاون الاقتصادي.

وأشار ولي العهد خلال كلمته إلى أن توقيع اتفاقيات لمشروعات استثمارية جديدة تتضمّن قطاعات الدفاع والطاقة والذكاء الاصطناعي والمعادن النادرة والقطاع المالي؛ سيسهم في توطين وتوفير فرص وظيفية كثيرة في البلدين، ودعم النمو الاقتصادي في السعودية وأمريكا.

وأعرب ولي العهد، عن تطلعه إلى تعزيز العلاقة التاريخية وتطوير مسار الاستثمار بين البلدين بما يواكب الطموحات المشتركة، داعياً إلى اغتنام الفرص الجاذبة التي تتيحها الشراكة السعودية الأمريكية.