Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman confirmed that the signing of agreements for new investment projects between the Kingdom and the United States, which include the defense, energy, artificial intelligence, rare minerals, and financial sectors, will contribute to localizing and providing many job opportunities in both our countries, and support economic growth in both nations. This was during his participation alongside U.S. President Donald Trump in the Saudi-American Investment Forum held at the John F. Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Crown Prince reiterated at the beginning of his speech his happiness to meet again with the U.S. President and to be present in Washington six months after the Saudi-American Investment Forum in Riyadh, which laid the foundations for a partnership based on growth, economic diversification, and innovation, highlighting the signing of the strategic economic partnership document between the two countries, in a historic step to solidify economic cooperation.

During his speech, the Crown Prince pointed out that the signing of agreements for new investment projects in the defense, energy, artificial intelligence, rare minerals, and financial sectors will contribute to localizing and providing many job opportunities in both countries, and support economic growth in Saudi Arabia and America.

The Crown Prince expressed his aspiration to enhance the historical relationship and develop the investment path between the two countries in line with shared ambitions, calling for seizing the attractive opportunities provided by the Saudi-American partnership.