ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي (3) مقيمين من الجنسية اليمنية مخالفين لنظام البيئة، لارتكابهم مخالفة تخزين (184) مترًا مكعبًا من الحطب المحلي في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة تخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.