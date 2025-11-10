The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended (3) residents of Yemeni nationality for violating environmental regulations by storing (184) cubic meters of local firewood in the Riyadh area. Legal procedures were applied against them, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.

The forces clarified that the penalty for storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter. They urged reporting any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.