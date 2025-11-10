ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي (3) مقيمين من الجنسية اليمنية مخالفين لنظام البيئة، لارتكابهم مخالفة تخزين (184) مترًا مكعبًا من الحطب المحلي في منطقة الرياض، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقهم، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهة المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة تخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended (3) residents of Yemeni nationality for violating environmental regulations by storing (184) cubic meters of local firewood in the Riyadh area. Legal procedures were applied against them, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authority.
The forces clarified that the penalty for storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals for each cubic meter. They urged reporting any cases that represent a violation of the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.