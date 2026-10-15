تمكنت الدوريات الميدانية للقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي من ضبط مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة، بعد رصد ارتكابهما مخالفة صيد كائن فطري مهدد بالانقراض داخل محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية.

وأوضحت القوات أنه جرى ضبط طائر (القمري الأوروبي) بحوزة المخالفين، إلى جانب بندقية شوزن و74 طلقة ذخيرة متنوعة، حيث تم إيقافهما واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية وإحالتهما إلى الجهة المختصة.

وأكدت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي أهمية الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تحظر صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مشيرة إلى أن عقوبة صيد الكائنات المهددة بالانقراض قد تصل إلى السجن لمدة 10 سنوات وغرامة تصل إلى 30 مليون ريال أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، فيما تبلغ غرامة استخدام بنادق الشوزن في الصيد 100 ألف ريال، وغرامة صيد طائر القمري الأوروبي 1500 ريال.

ودعت القوات إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقمين (999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مؤكدة أن جميع البلاغات تُعامل بسرية تامة.