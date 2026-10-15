تمكنت الدوريات الميدانية للقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي من ضبط مواطنين مخالفين لنظام البيئة، بعد رصد ارتكابهما مخالفة صيد كائن فطري مهدد بالانقراض داخل محمية الأمير محمد بن سلمان الملكية.
وأوضحت القوات أنه جرى ضبط طائر (القمري الأوروبي) بحوزة المخالفين، إلى جانب بندقية شوزن و74 طلقة ذخيرة متنوعة، حيث تم إيقافهما واستكمال الإجراءات النظامية وإحالتهما إلى الجهة المختصة.
وأكدت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي أهمية الالتزام بنظام البيئة ولوائحه التنفيذية التي تحظر صيد الكائنات الفطرية، مشيرة إلى أن عقوبة صيد الكائنات المهددة بالانقراض قد تصل إلى السجن لمدة 10 سنوات وغرامة تصل إلى 30 مليون ريال أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين، فيما تبلغ غرامة استخدام بنادق الشوزن في الصيد 100 ألف ريال، وغرامة صيد طائر القمري الأوروبي 1500 ريال.
ودعت القوات إلى الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية عبر الرقم (911) في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقمين (999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، مؤكدة أن جميع البلاغات تُعامل بسرية تامة.
The field patrols of the Special Forces for Environmental Security managed to apprehend citizens violating the environmental system after monitoring their illegal hunting of a threatened wild species within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve.
The forces clarified that a (European turtle dove) was seized in the possession of the violators, along with a shotgun and 74 rounds of assorted ammunition. They were arrested, and the necessary legal procedures were completed, leading to their referral to the relevant authority.
The Special Forces for Environmental Security emphasized the importance of adhering to the environmental system and its executive regulations, which prohibit the hunting of wild species. They pointed out that the penalty for hunting endangered species can reach up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 30 million riyals, or one of these penalties. Meanwhile, the fine for using shotguns in hunting is 100,000 riyals, and the fine for hunting the European turtle dove is 1,500 riyals.
The forces called for reporting any practices that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife through the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the numbers (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, confirming that all reports are treated with complete confidentiality.