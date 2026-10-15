The field patrols of the Special Forces for Environmental Security managed to apprehend citizens violating the environmental system after monitoring their illegal hunting of a threatened wild species within the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Royal Reserve.

The forces clarified that a (European turtle dove) was seized in the possession of the violators, along with a shotgun and 74 rounds of assorted ammunition. They were arrested, and the necessary legal procedures were completed, leading to their referral to the relevant authority.

The Special Forces for Environmental Security emphasized the importance of adhering to the environmental system and its executive regulations, which prohibit the hunting of wild species. They pointed out that the penalty for hunting endangered species can reach up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 30 million riyals, or one of these penalties. Meanwhile, the fine for using shotguns in hunting is 100,000 riyals, and the fine for hunting the European turtle dove is 1,500 riyals.

The forces called for reporting any practices that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife through the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and the numbers (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions, confirming that all reports are treated with complete confidentiality.