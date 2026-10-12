The Emir of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about mental health, correcting misconceptions, and encouraging early consultation and treatment, which contributes to improving the quality of life for individuals and the community. This was during his meeting in his office with the CEO of the Najran Health Cluster, Khalid bin Ayyad Asiri, the Director of the Irada Mental Health Complex, Masoud bin Hamad Al-Aqeel, and a number of the complex's staff, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day.

During the meeting, His Highness reviewed the services of the Irada Complex in the fields of mental health care, addiction treatment, and rehabilitation, in addition to outpatient, emergency, hospitalization, and home care services, as well as the awareness, social, and training programs provided by the complex for patients and beneficiaries.

Prince Jalwa also reviewed the key performance indicators of the complex during the year 2026, along with the awards and quality certificates it has received, praising the efforts of the staff and emphasizing the importance of continuing to develop specialized mental health services, expanding home care and rehabilitation programs, and preventing addiction, as well as enhancing the efficiency of health personnel to ensure the provision of quality services that meet the needs of the region.

At the end of the meeting, the CEO of the Najran Health Cluster and the Director of the Irada Mental Health Complex expressed their gratitude to His Highness the Emir of the region for his continuous support and interest in health services, affirming that this support serves as a motivation to enhance and develop the quality of services.