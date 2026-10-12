أكد أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، أهمية تعزيز الوعي بالصحة النفسية وتصحيح المفاهيم الخاطئة، وتشجيع طلب الاستشارة والعلاج المبكر، بما يسهم في رفع جودة حياة الفرد والمجتمع، وذلك خلال لقائه في مكتبه الرئيس التنفيذي لتجمع نجران الصحي خالد بن عايض عسيري، ومدير مجمع إرادة للصحة النفسية مسعود بن حمد آل عقيل، وعدداً من منسوبي المجمع، بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للصحة النفسية.

واستعرض سموه خلال اللقاء خدمات مجمع إرادة في مجالات الرعاية النفسية وعلاج الإدمان والتأهيل، إضافة إلى خدمات العيادات الخارجية والطوارئ والتنويم والرعاية المنزلية، إلى جانب البرامج التوعوية والاجتماعية والتدريبية التي يقدمها المجمع للمرضى والمستفيدين.

كما اطّلع الأمير جلوي على أبرز مؤشرات أداء المجمع خلال عام 2026، والجوائز وشهادات الجودة التي حصل عليها، مشيداً بجهود العاملين، ومؤكداً أهمية مواصلة تطوير الخدمات النفسية المتخصصة، والتوسع في برامج الرعاية المنزلية والتأهيل والوقاية من الإدمان، ورفع كفاءة الكوادر الصحية لضمان تقديم خدمات نوعية تلبي احتياجات المنطقة.

عبّر الرئيس التنفيذي لتجمع نجران الصحي ومدير مجمع إرادة للصحة النفسية -في ختام اللقاء- عن شكرهما لسمو أمير المنطقة على دعمه واهتمامه المستمر بالخدمات الصحية، مؤكدين أن هذا الدعم يمثل دافعاً لتعزيز جودة الخدمات وتطويرها.