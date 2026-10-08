بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رسالة خطية إلى رئيس دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان، تضمنت دعوة للمشاركة في القمة الخليجية الأوروبية الثانية التي تستضيفها المملكة خلال شهر أكتوبر الجاري.

سلَّم الرسالة سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الإمارات سلطان بن عبدالله اللويحان العنقري، خلال استقبال وزير الدولة بوزارة الخارجية الإماراتية خليفة بن شاهين المرر، له في ديوان الوزارة بأبوظبي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال بحث آفاق التعاون بين دول مجلس التعاون والاتحاد الأوروبي والتطلع إلى قمة ثانية ناجحة.