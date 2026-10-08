The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a written message to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which included an invitation to participate in the second Gulf-European summit hosted by the Kingdom during the current month of October.

The message was delivered by the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the United Arab Emirates, Sultan bin Abdullah Al-Luwaihan Al-Anqari, during a reception by the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Khalifa bin Shaheen Al-Marar, at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

During the reception, the prospects for cooperation between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the European Union were discussed, with hopes for a successful second summit.