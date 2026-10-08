Global and Arab countries, as well as Islamic organizations, have strongly condemned the recent attacks launched by the Houthi militia, which targeted vital facilities and civilian objects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, particularly the Abha and King Khalid international airports, resulting in a number of casualties and injuries.

Violation of International Law



They confirmed in their statements that targeting civilian facilities and endangering the lives of civilians constitutes a blatant violation of international law and relevant rules and treaties, and poses a direct threat to the security of the Kingdom and the region as a whole.

They expressed their solidarity and support for the Kingdom in all measures it takes to protect its security and stability, safeguard the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and put an end to these attacks, emphasizing that these practices require a firm and deterrent international stance, and that their continuation should not be allowed due to the threat they represent to regional and international peace and security.

They extended their heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.