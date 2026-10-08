أدانت دول عالمية وعربية ومنظمات إسلامية بأشد العبارات الاعتداءات الأخيرة التي شنتها ميليشيا الحوثي، واستهدفت منشآت حيوية وأعياناً مدنية في المملكة العربية السعودية، ولا سيما مطاري أبها والملك خالد الدوليين، وأسفرت عن سقوط عدد من الضحايا وإصابة آخرين.

انتهاك للقانون الدولي


وأكدت في بيانات لها أن استهداف المنشآت والمرافق المدنية وتعريض حياة المدنيين للخطر يمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي والقواعد والمواثيق ذات الصلة، ويشكل تهديداً مباشراً لأمن المملكة والمنطقة عموماً.

وأعربت عن تضامنها ووقوفها إلى جانب المملكة في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات مشروعة لحماية أمنها واستقرارها، وصون سلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، ووضع حد لهذه الاعتداءات، مؤكدة أن هذه الممارسات تستوجب موقفاً دولياً حازماً ورادعاً، وعدم السماح باستمرارها لما تمثله من تهديد للأمن والسلم الإقليمي والدولي.

وقدمت خالص تعازيها ومواساتها لأسر الضحايا، متمنية الشفاء العاجل للمصابين.