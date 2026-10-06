Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud donated blood, thus launching the annual national blood donation campaign for the year 2026, in a generous humanitarian gesture that embodies his continued interest in humanitarian work and enhancing community health, as well as his ongoing support for national initiatives aimed at instilling a culture of giving and volunteering, and motivating community members to contribute to saving lives.

The Crown Prince's donation represents an inspiring national and humanitarian message that reflects the values of solidarity and mutual support upon which Saudi society is built, and emphasizes the importance of initiating blood donation as a noble humanitarian act that contributes to saving lives and supporting patients, while enhancing the culture of volunteering and giving within the community.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular voluntary blood donation, instill the concept of social responsibility, and contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in blood units and their components. Blood donation is one of the most important humanitarian practices that help save the lives of patients and those in need of emergency medical care, cancer patients, blood disease patients, and critical cases.

This campaign continues the approach of the wise leadership in supporting humanitarian and health initiatives, and enhancing community participation; which contributes to increasing the rates of voluntary blood donation and supports the efforts of the health system in providing safe and sustainable supplies of blood and its components, ensuring that the therapeutic needs of patients in various regions of the Kingdom are met.

The Kingdom continues to make significant progress in promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation, as the number of blood donors during the year 2025 exceeded 900,000 donors, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at increasing the rate of voluntary donation and enhancing the sustainability of the national blood supply; in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030 towards a vibrant community where individuals enjoy better health and quality of life.

It is noteworthy that the annual national campaign launched by the Crown Prince for blood donation for the year 2025 had a wide health and community impact; it contributed to quadrupling the number of donors, recording the largest number of donors in the history of blood banks in the Kingdom with more than 65,000 donors, achieving a voluntary donation rate of 100% and over 85% new donors. This momentum directly reflected on supporting the needs of patients, benefiting more than 63,000 individuals from blood units, 10,000 from platelets, and 10,000 from plasma; thereby enhancing the readiness of blood banks and establishing voluntary donation as a sustainable community behavior.