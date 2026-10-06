تبرع الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بالدم، مطلقًا بذلك الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم لعام 2026، في بادرة إنسانية كريمة تجسد مواصلة اهتمامه بالعمل الإنساني وتعزيز صحة المجتمع، واستمرارًا لدعمه المبادرات الوطنية الهادفة إلى ترسيخ ثقافة العطاء والتطوع، وتحفيز أفراد المجتمع على الإسهام في إنقاذ الأرواح.

ويجسد تبرع ولي العهد رسالة وطنية وإنسانية ملهمة، تعكس قيم التكافل والتضامن التي يقوم عليها المجتمع السعودي، وتؤكد أهمية المبادرة إلى التبرع بالدم بوصفه عملًا إنسانيًا نبيلًا يسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح ودعم المرضى، ويعزز ثقافة التطوع والعطاء في المجتمع.

وتهدف الحملة إلى تعزيز الوعي بأهمية التبرع الطوعي المنتظم بالدم، وترسيخ مفهوم المسؤولية المجتمعية، والإسهام في تحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي من وحدات الدم ومكوناته، إذ يمثل التبرع بالدم أحد أهم الممارسات الإنسانية التي تسهم في إنقاذ حياة المرضى والمحتاجين للرعاية الطبية الطارئة، ومرضى السرطان وأمراض الدم والحالات الحرجة.

وتأتي هذه الحملة امتدادًا لنهج القيادة الرشيدة في دعم المبادرات الإنسانية والصحية، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية؛ بما يسهم في رفع معدلات التبرع الطوعي بالدم، ودعم جهود المنظومة الصحية في توفير إمدادات آمنة ومستدامة من الدم ومكوناته، بما يضمن تلبية الحاجات العلاجية للمرضى في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وتواصل المملكة تحقيق تقدم ملحوظ في تعزيز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي بالدم، حيث تجاوز عدد المتبرعين بالدم خلال عام 2025 أكثر من 900 ألف متبرع، ضمن جهود مستمرة تستهدف رفع نسبة التبرع الطوعي وتعزيز استدامة مخزون الدم الوطني؛ بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ورؤية السعودية 2030 نحو مجتمع حيوي ينعم أفراده بصحة وجودة حياة أفضل.

مما يذكر أن الحملة الوطنية السنوية التي أطلقها ولي العهد للتبرع بالدم للعام 2025، أحدثت أثرًا صحيًا ومجتمعيًا واسعًا؛ إذ أسهمت في مضاعفة عدد المتبرعين أربع مرات، وتسجيل أكبر عدد من المتبرعين في تاريخ بنوك الدم بالمملكة بأكثر من 65 ألف متبرع، بنسبة تبرع طوعي بلغت 100% وأكثر من 85% متبرعين جدد. وانعكس هذا الزخم مباشرةً على دعم حاجات المرضى، ليستفيد أكثر من 63 ألف شخص من وحدات الدم، و10 آلاف من الصفائح الدموية، و10 آلاف من البلازما؛ بما يعزز جاهزية بنوك الدم ويرسّخ التبرع الطوعي كسلوك مجتمعي مستدام.