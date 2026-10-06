تبرع الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء بالدم، مطلقًا بذلك الحملة الوطنية السنوية للتبرع بالدم لعام 2026، في بادرة إنسانية كريمة تجسد مواصلة اهتمامه بالعمل الإنساني وتعزيز صحة المجتمع، واستمرارًا لدعمه المبادرات الوطنية الهادفة إلى ترسيخ ثقافة العطاء والتطوع، وتحفيز أفراد المجتمع على الإسهام في إنقاذ الأرواح.
ويجسد تبرع ولي العهد رسالة وطنية وإنسانية ملهمة، تعكس قيم التكافل والتضامن التي يقوم عليها المجتمع السعودي، وتؤكد أهمية المبادرة إلى التبرع بالدم بوصفه عملًا إنسانيًا نبيلًا يسهم في إنقاذ الأرواح ودعم المرضى، ويعزز ثقافة التطوع والعطاء في المجتمع.
وتهدف الحملة إلى تعزيز الوعي بأهمية التبرع الطوعي المنتظم بالدم، وترسيخ مفهوم المسؤولية المجتمعية، والإسهام في تحقيق الاكتفاء الذاتي من وحدات الدم ومكوناته، إذ يمثل التبرع بالدم أحد أهم الممارسات الإنسانية التي تسهم في إنقاذ حياة المرضى والمحتاجين للرعاية الطبية الطارئة، ومرضى السرطان وأمراض الدم والحالات الحرجة.
وتأتي هذه الحملة امتدادًا لنهج القيادة الرشيدة في دعم المبادرات الإنسانية والصحية، وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية؛ بما يسهم في رفع معدلات التبرع الطوعي بالدم، ودعم جهود المنظومة الصحية في توفير إمدادات آمنة ومستدامة من الدم ومكوناته، بما يضمن تلبية الحاجات العلاجية للمرضى في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وتواصل المملكة تحقيق تقدم ملحوظ في تعزيز ثقافة التبرع الطوعي بالدم، حيث تجاوز عدد المتبرعين بالدم خلال عام 2025 أكثر من 900 ألف متبرع، ضمن جهود مستمرة تستهدف رفع نسبة التبرع الطوعي وتعزيز استدامة مخزون الدم الوطني؛ بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ورؤية السعودية 2030 نحو مجتمع حيوي ينعم أفراده بصحة وجودة حياة أفضل.
مما يذكر أن الحملة الوطنية السنوية التي أطلقها ولي العهد للتبرع بالدم للعام 2025، أحدثت أثرًا صحيًا ومجتمعيًا واسعًا؛ إذ أسهمت في مضاعفة عدد المتبرعين أربع مرات، وتسجيل أكبر عدد من المتبرعين في تاريخ بنوك الدم بالمملكة بأكثر من 65 ألف متبرع، بنسبة تبرع طوعي بلغت 100% وأكثر من 85% متبرعين جدد. وانعكس هذا الزخم مباشرةً على دعم حاجات المرضى، ليستفيد أكثر من 63 ألف شخص من وحدات الدم، و10 آلاف من الصفائح الدموية، و10 آلاف من البلازما؛ بما يعزز جاهزية بنوك الدم ويرسّخ التبرع الطوعي كسلوك مجتمعي مستدام.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud donated blood, thus launching the annual national blood donation campaign for the year 2026, in a generous humanitarian gesture that embodies his continued interest in humanitarian work and enhancing community health, as well as his ongoing support for national initiatives aimed at instilling a culture of giving and volunteering, and motivating community members to contribute to saving lives.
The Crown Prince's donation represents an inspiring national and humanitarian message that reflects the values of solidarity and mutual support upon which Saudi society is built, and emphasizes the importance of initiating blood donation as a noble humanitarian act that contributes to saving lives and supporting patients, while enhancing the culture of volunteering and giving within the community.
The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular voluntary blood donation, instill the concept of social responsibility, and contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in blood units and their components. Blood donation is one of the most important humanitarian practices that help save the lives of patients and those in need of emergency medical care, cancer patients, blood disease patients, and critical cases.
This campaign continues the approach of the wise leadership in supporting humanitarian and health initiatives, and enhancing community participation; which contributes to increasing the rates of voluntary blood donation and supports the efforts of the health system in providing safe and sustainable supplies of blood and its components, ensuring that the therapeutic needs of patients in various regions of the Kingdom are met.
The Kingdom continues to make significant progress in promoting the culture of voluntary blood donation, as the number of blood donors during the year 2025 exceeded 900,000 donors, as part of ongoing efforts aimed at increasing the rate of voluntary donation and enhancing the sustainability of the national blood supply; in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030 towards a vibrant community where individuals enjoy better health and quality of life.
It is noteworthy that the annual national campaign launched by the Crown Prince for blood donation for the year 2025 had a wide health and community impact; it contributed to quadrupling the number of donors, recording the largest number of donors in the history of blood banks in the Kingdom with more than 65,000 donors, achieving a voluntary donation rate of 100% and over 85% new donors. This momentum directly reflected on supporting the needs of patients, benefiting more than 63,000 individuals from blood units, 10,000 from platelets, and 10,000 from plasma; thereby enhancing the readiness of blood banks and establishing voluntary donation as a sustainable community behavior.