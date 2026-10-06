The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to France, Dr. Faisal bin Saud Al-Mujfil, presented his credentials to the President of the French Republic, President Emmanuel Macron, during the president's reception of him at the Élysée Palace.

During the reception, Ambassador Al-Mujfil conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prime Minister, along with their wishes for the French Republic for further progress and prosperity, while the president conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince.

The President of the French Republic expressed his eagerness to continue strengthening the relations between the two friendly countries and elevating them to broader horizons, wishing Ambassador Al-Mujfil success and prosperity in carrying out his duties.