قدّم سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى فرنسا الدكتور فيصل بن سعود المجفل، أوراق اعتماده لرئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية الرئيس إيمانويل ماكرون، وذلك خلال استقبال الرئيس له في قصر الإليزيه.

ونقل السفير المجفل للرئيس خلال الاستقبال، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود رئيس مجلس الوزراء، وتمنياتهما للجمهورية الفرنسية بالمزيد من التقدم والازدهار، فيما حمّله الرئيس تحياته لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين.

وأعرب رئيس الجمهورية الفرنسية عن تطلعه إلى مواصلة تعزيز العلاقات بين البلدين الصديقين والارتقاء بها إلى آفاق أرحب، متمنيًا للسفير المجفل التوفيق والنجاح في أداء مهامه.