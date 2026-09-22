دان علماء ومجالس إسلامية في تايلند وأفريقيا وكينيا الاعتداءات التي استهدفت أمن المملكة العربية السعودية وسلامة شعبها، وما طال مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، مؤكدين تضامنهم مع المملكة وتأييدهم الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها واستقرارها والحرمين الشريفين.

عمل عدائي ينتهك حرمة المقدسات

الشيخ أرون بون شوم

الشيخ أرون بون شوم

واستنكر شيخ الإسلام في مملكة تايلند رئيس المجلس المركزي الإسلامي الشيخ أرون بون شوم، ورئيس اتحاد علماء أفريقيا الدكتور سعيد برهان عبدالله، ورئيس المجلس الأعلى لمسلمي كينيا الحاج حسن اليناطو، ورئيس جمعية اتحاد المسلمين في ملاوي الشيخ إدريس محمد، الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وسلامة شعبها، وأعربوا عن استيائهم واستنكارهم الشديدين للعمل العدائي والاعتداء الغاشم الذي استهدف المملكة وشعبها، مؤكدين أن استهداف مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة يُمثّل اعتداءً على حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية ومشاعر المسلمين في أرجاء المعمورة.


وأكدوا تأييدهم لكل ما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها وحماية أراضيها والحرمين الشريفين، معلنين تضامنهم الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وشعباً.