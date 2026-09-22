دان علماء ومجالس إسلامية في تايلند وأفريقيا وكينيا الاعتداءات التي استهدفت أمن المملكة العربية السعودية وسلامة شعبها، وما طال مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، مؤكدين تضامنهم مع المملكة وتأييدهم الإجراءات التي تتخذها لحماية أمنها واستقرارها والحرمين الشريفين.
عمل عدائي ينتهك حرمة المقدسات
الشيخ أرون بون شوم
واستنكر شيخ الإسلام في مملكة تايلند رئيس المجلس المركزي الإسلامي الشيخ أرون بون شوم، ورئيس اتحاد علماء أفريقيا الدكتور سعيد برهان عبدالله، ورئيس المجلس الأعلى لمسلمي كينيا الحاج حسن اليناطو، ورئيس جمعية اتحاد المسلمين في ملاوي الشيخ إدريس محمد، الاعتداءات التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وسلامة شعبها، وأعربوا عن استيائهم واستنكارهم الشديدين للعمل العدائي والاعتداء الغاشم الذي استهدف المملكة وشعبها، مؤكدين أن استهداف مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة يُمثّل اعتداءً على حرمة المقدسات الإسلامية ومشاعر المسلمين في أرجاء المعمورة.
وأكدوا تأييدهم لكل ما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها وحماية أراضيها والحرمين الشريفين، معلنين تضامنهم الكامل مع المملكة العربية السعودية قيادةً وشعباً.
Islamic scholars and councils in Thailand, Africa, and Kenya condemned the attacks targeting the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the safety of its people, as well as those affecting Mecca and Medina, affirming their solidarity with the Kingdom and their support for the measures it takes to protect its security, stability, and the two holy mosques.
Hostile acts violate the sanctity of holy sites
الشيخ أرون بون شوم
The Sheikh of Islam in the Kingdom of Thailand, the President of the Central Islamic Council, Sheikh Arun Boon Shum, the President of the Union of African Scholars, Dr. Said Burhan Abdullah, the President of the Supreme Council of Muslims in Kenya, Haj Hassan Alinato, and the President of the Muslim Union Association in Malawi, Sheikh Idris Mohammed, condemned the attacks targeting the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its people. They expressed their deep dissatisfaction and strong condemnation of the hostile acts and the brutal aggression directed at the Kingdom and its people, emphasizing that targeting Mecca and Medina represents an assault on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and the feelings of Muslims around the world.
They affirmed their support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its security and stability and to protect its lands and the two holy mosques, declaring their full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people.