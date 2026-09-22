Islamic scholars and councils in Thailand, Africa, and Kenya condemned the attacks targeting the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the safety of its people, as well as those affecting Mecca and Medina, affirming their solidarity with the Kingdom and their support for the measures it takes to protect its security, stability, and the two holy mosques.

Hostile acts violate the sanctity of holy sites

الشيخ أرون بون شوم

The Sheikh of Islam in the Kingdom of Thailand, the President of the Central Islamic Council, Sheikh Arun Boon Shum, the President of the Union of African Scholars, Dr. Said Burhan Abdullah, the President of the Supreme Council of Muslims in Kenya, Haj Hassan Alinato, and the President of the Muslim Union Association in Malawi, Sheikh Idris Mohammed, condemned the attacks targeting the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its people. They expressed their deep dissatisfaction and strong condemnation of the hostile acts and the brutal aggression directed at the Kingdom and its people, emphasizing that targeting Mecca and Medina represents an assault on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and the feelings of Muslims around the world.



They affirmed their support for all measures taken by the Kingdom to maintain its security and stability and to protect its lands and the two holy mosques, declaring their full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership, and its people.