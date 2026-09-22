احتفت مدارس السعودية، باليوم الوطني السعودي تحت شعار «عزنا بطبعنا»، من خلال تنفيذ حزمة من البرامج والفعاليات التربوية والوطنية، بمشاركة الطلاب والطالبات والكوادر التعليمية والإدارية.


وتضمّنت الفعاليات برامج للإذاعة المدرسية تناولت مسيرة المملكة ومنجزاتها، إلى جانب تخصيص وقت محدد من كل حصة دراسية للحديث عن الوطن، واستحضار ما يمثله اليوم الوطني من مناسبة راسخة في تاريخ المملكة، وتعزيز قيم الانتماء والولاء في نفوس الطلبة.

أنشطة وبرامج ومشاركات


وشملت البرامج أنشطة ثقافية وفنية، ومسابقات ومشاركات طلابية متنوعة، أتاحت للطلاب والطالبات التعبير عن مشاعر الفخر والاعتزاز بالوطن، وإبراز مواهبهم وإبداعاتهم في أجواء وطنية عمّت المدارس، إضافة إلى تنظيم معارض فنية، وتنفيذ جداريات تعبيرية، وإقامة أركان تستعرض تاريخ المملكة وإرثها الحضاري.

تعزيز الهوية الوطنية


وهدفت الفعاليات إلى تعزيز الهوية الوطنية وترسيخ قيم المواطنة والانتماء والولاء لدى الطلبة، وربط الأجيال بتاريخ المملكة ومسيرتها التنموية، وتعريفهم بما حققته من منجزات في مختلف المجالات، وما تشهده من تطور ونماء.


كما ركزت البرامج على استحضار مسيرة توحيد المملكة وبنائها منذ عهد المؤسس الملك عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن، والتعريف بما شهدته المملكة من مراحل البناء والتنمية، وما تواصل تحقيقه من نهضة وتطور.