Saudi schools celebrated the Saudi National Day under the slogan "Our Pride is in Our Nature," by implementing a series of educational and national programs and activities, with the participation of students, teachers, and administrative staff.



The activities included school radio programs that discussed the Kingdom's journey and achievements, in addition to dedicating a specific time in each class to talk about the homeland, recalling what the National Day represents as a significant occasion in the Kingdom's history, and enhancing the values of belonging and loyalty in the hearts of students.

Activities, Programs, and Participation



The programs included cultural and artistic activities, competitions, and various student participation opportunities, allowing students to express their feelings of pride and appreciation for their homeland, and to showcase their talents and creativity in a national atmosphere that filled the schools. Additionally, art exhibitions were organized, expressive murals were created, and sections were set up to showcase the Kingdom's history and its cultural heritage.

Enhancing National Identity



The events aimed to enhance national identity and instill the values of citizenship, belonging, and loyalty among students, linking generations to the history of the Kingdom and its developmental journey, and informing them of the achievements made in various fields, as well as the ongoing development and growth.



The programs also focused on recalling the unification of the Kingdom and its construction since the era of the founder King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, and introducing what the Kingdom has witnessed in terms of construction and development stages, and the continuous progress and evolution it is achieving.