The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, confirmed that the member states have succeeded in building a strong economic, financial, and investment base, enhancing their ability to adapt to global changes and solidifying their position as a global investment destination and a source of capital and long-term international partnerships.



This was stated during a panel discussion titled "The Economies of the Gulf Cooperation Council: Resilience, Investment, and Strategic Partnerships," organized by DLA Piper and Highbridge Advisory in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly.

Supporting Economic Diversification



Al-Budaiwi explained that the total size of the economies of the member states is approximately $2.4 trillion, while the assets of Gulf sovereign wealth funds exceed $5 trillion, and the assets of commercial banks amount to $3.9 trillion, with the merchandise trade of the member states with the world reaching about $1.6 trillion.



He pointed out that these capabilities support the path of economic diversification and investment in industry, technology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, logistics, tourism, financial services, and infrastructure, noting that the balance of foreign direct investment in the member states reached approximately $792.7 billion in 2025, of which $171.4 billion are Gulf investments, representing about 22% of the total.

Collective Competitive Advantage



He affirmed that Gulf economic integration, which includes the customs union, the common Gulf market, electrical interconnection, payment systems, digital integration, and the Gulf railway project, represents a collective competitive advantage that enhances trade movement, capital flow, and supply chain efficiency.



He noted the expansion of international partnerships for the member states to include investment, technology, artificial intelligence, advanced industries, clean energy, infrastructure, food security, and supply chains, emphasizing that the strategic location, ports, airports, logistical networks, and financial and investment capabilities qualify the member states to play a pivotal role in connecting markets, capital, and supply chains.



Al-Budaiwi concluded by emphasizing the openness of the member states to long-term partnerships based on mutual investment, technology transfer, knowledge sharing, and project development, working with investors, financial institutions, and international companies to innovate new opportunities in sectors that will shape the economy of the future, achieving shared value and sustainable growth.