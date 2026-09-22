أكد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، أن دول المجلس نجحت في بناء قاعدة اقتصادية ومالية واستثمارية قوية، عززت قدرتها على التكيف مع المتغيرات العالمية، ورسخت مكانتها وجهةً عالمية للاستثمار ومصدرًا لرأس المال والشراكات الدولية طويلة الأمد.


جاء ذلك خلال جلسة حوارية بعنوان «اقتصادات دول مجلس التعاون: المرونة والاستثمار والشراكات الإستراتيجية»، نظمتها DLA Piper وHighbridge Advisory، في نيويورك، على هامش أعمال الجمعية العامة الـ81 للأمم المتحدة.

دعم التنوع الاقتصادي


وأوضح البديوي أن اقتصادات دول المجلس يبلغ إجمالي حجمها نحو 2.4 تريليون دولار، فيما تتجاوز أصول الصناديق السيادية الخليجية 5 تريليونات دولار، وأصول البنوك التجارية 3.9 تريليون دولار، بينما تبلغ تجارة دول المجلس السلعية مع العالم نحو 1.6 تريليون دولار.


وأشار إلى أن هذه القدرات تدعم مسيرة التنويع الاقتصادي والاستثمار في الصناعة والتكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والطاقة النظيفة والخدمات اللوجستية والسياحة والخدمات المالية والبنية التحتية، مبينًا أن رصيد الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر في دول المجلس بلغ نحو 792.7 مليار دولار في 2025، منها 171.4 مليار دولار استثمارات خليجية، تمثل نحو 22% من الإجمالي.

ميزة تنافسية جماعية


وأكد أن التكامل الاقتصادي الخليجي، بما يشمله من الاتحاد الجمركي والسوق الخليجية المشتركة والربط الكهربائي وأنظمة المدفوعات والتكامل الرقمي ومشروع سكة حديد دول المجلس، يمثل ميزة تنافسية جماعية تعزز حركة التجارة ورؤوس الأموال وكفاءة سلاسل الإمداد.


ولفت إلى اتساع الشراكات الدولية لدول المجلس لتشمل الاستثمار والتكنولوجيا والذكاء الاصطناعي والصناعات المتقدمة والطاقة النظيفة والبنية التحتية والأمن الغذائي وسلاسل الإمداد، مؤكدًا أن الموقع الإستراتيجي والموانئ والمطارات والشبكات اللوجستية والقدرات المالية والاستثمارية تؤهل دول المجلس للقيام بدور محوري في الربط بين الأسواق ورؤوس الأموال وسلاسل الإمداد.


واختتم البديوي بالتأكيد على انفتاح دول المجلس على شراكات طويلة الأمد تقوم على الاستثمار المتبادل ونقل التكنولوجيا والمعرفة وتطوير المشاريع، والعمل مع المستثمرين والمؤسسات المالية والشركات الدولية لابتكار فرص جديدة في القطاعات التي ستشكل اقتصاد المستقبل، بما يحقق قيمة مشتركة ونموًا مستدامًا.