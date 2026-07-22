The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has revealed that the total area of undeveloped white lands included in development and traded in the Medina region has reached approximately 19 million square meters, reflecting the growing impact of implementing the white land and vacant property fees system in stimulating urban development and enhancing land use efficiency within urban boundaries, in line with the urban growth in the region.

The ministry clarified that the registered areas included 12 million square meters of land that has been fully developed, 2 million square meters of white land that has entered the trading phase, in addition to 5 million square meters of land that is still under development, which enhances the utilization of unused land and supports an increase in urban and residential supply in the Medina region.

It indicated that the revenues from the white land fees have contributed to supporting 9 developmental and residential projects in the Medina region, enhancing the efficiency of infrastructure and municipal services, and supporting the implementation of quality projects that contribute to improving the quality of life and meeting the needs of population and urban growth in the region.

The ministry confirmed that these results are a continuation of ongoing efforts aimed at achieving the objectives of regulating the real estate market and stimulating development within cities, contributing to enhancing the balance between supply and demand, increasing land investment efficiency, and increasing the supply of urban and residential products.

It pointed out that the white land and vacant property fees program continues its role in stimulating development by applying fees on lands located within the geographically defined boundaries, along with providing legal deadlines for those committed to developing their lands according to specific technical controls, which contributes to accelerating the pace of development and transforming white lands into effective urban projects and products that support economic and urban growth.

It added that the Real Estate Developers Service Center "Etmam" continues to provide support to owners of white lands through a comprehensive digital system that includes more than 35 services covering various stages of development, providing clear and facilitated pathways for completing licenses, approvals, and coordination with relevant authorities, which contributes to speeding up project implementation and enhancing land development efficiency within urban areas.

The results in the Medina region extend from what the program has achieved in several regions of the Kingdom, as the ministry previously announced that approximately 71 million square meters of white lands in the Riyadh region have entered development or trading, including 29 million square meters that have been developed, 20 million square meters that have entered the trading phase, and 21 million square meters under development, in addition to supporting 27 projects from fee revenues.

The total in the Eastern Province reached approximately 146 million square meters, including 49 million square meters that have been developed, 61 million square meters that have entered the trading phase, and 36 million square meters under development, along with supporting 16 developmental and urban projects.

The total in the Makkah region reached approximately 28 million square meters, including 13 million square meters that have been developed, 9 million square meters that have entered the trading phase, and 5 million square meters under development, in addition to supporting 14 developmental and residential projects, as part of efforts aimed at enhancing land use efficiency, stimulating urban development, and increasing real estate and residential supply in various regions.

The ministry confirmed that the integration between applying fees and enabling owners to benefit from developmental services contributes to enhancing sustainable urban development, increasing land investment efficiency, and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at building more organized and sustainable cities.