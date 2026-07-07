ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مخالفَين لنظام البيئة في حادثتين منفصلتين؛ شملت الأولى مقيمًا من الجنسية الباكستانية دخل بمركبته إلى الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية داخل محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، فيما تضمنت الثانية مقيمًا من الجنسية المصرية قام بتفريغ مخلفات خرسانية في منطقة المدينة المنورة، ما تسبب في تلويث البيئة والإضرار بالتربة. وقد طبقت القوات الإجراءات النظامية بحقهما، وأحالت المخالف الثاني إلى الجهات المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن دخول المركبات إلى الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية يُعد مخالفة بيئية تصل عقوبتها إلى 2,000 ريال، بينما تصل غرامة أي نشاط يؤدي إلى الإضرار بالتربة أو تلويثها إلى 10 ملايين ريال، مؤكدة استمرارها في مراقبة المواقع الطبيعية والمحميات لضمان حماية البيئة والحياة الفطرية.

وحثّت القوات على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات اعتداء على البيئة عبر الرقم 911 في مناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والمنطقة الشرقية، والرقمين 999 و996 في بقية مناطق المملكة، مشددة على أن البلاغات تُعامل بسرية تامة دون أي مسؤولية على المبلّغ.