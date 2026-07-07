The special forces for environmental security apprehended two violators of the environmental system in two separate incidents; the first involved a resident of Pakistani nationality who entered the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat natural reserves in his vehicle, while the second involved a resident of Egyptian nationality who dumped concrete waste in the Medina area, causing environmental pollution and harm to the soil. The forces applied the necessary legal procedures against them and referred the second violator to the relevant authorities.

The forces clarified that entering vehicles into the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat natural reserves is considered an environmental violation with a penalty of up to 2,000 riyals, while the fine for any activity that causes harm to or pollutes the soil can reach up to 10 million riyals, emphasizing their continued monitoring of natural sites and reserves to ensure the protection of the environment and wildlife.

The forces urged reporting any cases of environmental violations via the number 911 in the Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern Province regions, and the numbers 999 and 996 in other areas of the Kingdom, stressing that reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any responsibility on the reporter.