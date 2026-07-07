تسلَّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة اليوم، نسخةً من كتاب «السجل التاريخي لجيل المحاربين لتأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية»، قدَّمها المؤرخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالله آل زلفة.

واطّلع أمير نجران على ما تضمنه الكتاب من توثيق تاريخي يستند إلى السجلات والوثائق الخاصة بجيل المحاربين الذين شاركوا في توحيد المملكة إلى جانب الملك المؤسس عبدالعزيز بن عبدالرحمن آل سعود -رحمه الله-، وإبراز أدوارهم في تأسيس الدولة السعودية.

ونوَّه أمير منطقة نجران بأهمية توثيق التاريخ الوطني والمحافظة على مصادره ووثائقه، وإبراز جهود الرجال الذين أسهموا في تأسيس هذا الكيان المبارك، مؤكِّداً أن العناية بالتاريخ الوطني تسهم في تعزيز الهوية الوطنية وترسيخ قيم الانتماء والاعتزاز بتاريخ المملكة.

وأعرب المؤرخ آل زلفة عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة نجران على اهتمامه بالتاريخ الوطني وحرصه على دعم المبادرات العلمية والثقافية التي تعنى بتوثيق تاريخ المملكة وإرثها الحضاري.