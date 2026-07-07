The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, received today in his office at the Emirate's Diwan a copy of the book "The Historical Record of the Warriors' Generation for the Establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," presented by the historian Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Zulfa.

The Prince of Najran reviewed the historical documentation contained in the book, which is based on records and documents related to the generation of warriors who participated in the unification of the Kingdom alongside the founding king Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud - may God have mercy on him - highlighting their roles in the establishment of the Saudi state.

The Prince of Najran emphasized the importance of documenting national history and preserving its sources and documents, as well as showcasing the efforts of the men who contributed to the establishment of this blessed entity, affirming that caring for national history contributes to strengthening national identity and instilling values of belonging and pride in the history of the Kingdom.

Historian Al Zulfa expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Najran for his interest in national history and his keenness to support scientific and cultural initiatives that focus on documenting the history and cultural heritage of the Kingdom.