The Saudi Commission for Health Specialties has opened the application portal for the Saudi Board programs in the subspecialties of medicine and surgery, as well as the main specialty in clinical pharmacy for the year 2027. It clarified that the deadline for receiving applications is the end of July 23, while the period for personal interviews will be between August 3 and September 3, and the last date for candidates to arrange their preferences for training centers via the electronic portal and for the committees to submit the results will be September 3.



It was indicated that the final matching will then take place, and the announcement of results for the subspecialties of medicine and surgery will be on November 9, while the announcement of results for the main specialty programs in clinical pharmacy will be on November 16, and the start of training programs will be on January 1, 2027.