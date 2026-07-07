فتحت الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية بوابة التقديم على برامج البورد السعودي في الاختصاصات الدقيقة للطب والجراحة، والاختصاص الرئيسي للصيدلة السريرية للعام 2027. وأوضحت أن آخر موعد لاستقبال طلبات التقديم نهاية يوم 23 يوليو، فيما ستكون فترة المقابلات الشخصية بين 3 أغسطس و3 سبتمبر، وآخر موعد لترتيب رغبات المرشحين لأفضلية المراكز التدريبية عبر البوابة الإلكترونية ولرفع النتائج من قبل اللجان يوم 3 سبتمبر.


وبينت أنه سيتم بعد ذلك إجراء المطابقة النهائية وسيكون إعلان النتائج بالنسبة للاختصاصات الدقيقة للطب والجراحة في 9 نوفمبر القادم، فيما سيكون إعلان النتائج لبرامج الاختصاص الرئيسي للصيدلة السريرية في 16 نوفمبر القادم وستكون بداية برامج التدريب في 1 يناير 2027.