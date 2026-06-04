The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, received a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani.

At the beginning of the call, the Foreign Minister expressed his condemnation of the brutal Iranian attacks that targeted the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, affirming the Kingdom's full support and solidarity with Bahrain and its backing of the measures it takes to protect its security, the integrity of its territory, and its citizens.

The two sides also discussed the serious developments in the region and the importance of joint efforts and enhanced coordination to maintain the security and stability of the region.