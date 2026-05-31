تثبت السعودية في كل موسم حج أنها أنموذج عالمي فريد في إدارة الحشود من خلال الإشراف على خدمة وتنظيم أكثر من مليون و700 ألف حاج أدّوا مناسك الحج بيسر وسهولة وسط منظومة متكاملة من الخدمات الأمنية والصحية ووسائل النقل النوعية التي وفرتها السعودية في المشاعر المقدسة.

ما كان لهذه الجهود في إدارة الحشود أن تنجح لولا الدعم والمتابعة الحثيثة من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لجميع القطاعات التي تفانت في تقديم أرقى الخدمات لحجاج بيت الله الحرام.

وتُظهر النجاحات في إدارة الحشود مستوى التنسيق المُبهر بين مختلف قطاعات الدولة وفق خطة محكمة يتم وضعها على مدى العام، بهدف المحافظة على أمن وطمأنينة الحجاج، وتقديم أفضل الخدمات لهم منذ قدومهم وحتى عودتهم إلى ديارهم سالمين غانمين وقد أتموا حجهم بكل يسر وسهولة.

وتتحدث كثير من وسائل الإعلام الدولية والإسلامية والعربية عن السعودية كنموذج فريد في إدارة الحشود وهي تتابع المستوى الدقيق في تنفيذ الخطط في جميع المواقع بالمشاعر المقدسة، وكيفية الجمع بين الجوانب الأمنية والصحية وتأمين متطلبات الحجاج الضرورية أثناء تنقلهم بيسر وسهولة، بل وتشير هذه الوسائل الإعلامية إلى ما يحظى به الحجاج من رعاية واهتمام طوال إقامتهم في السعودية حتى عودتهم إلى بلدانهم سالمين غانمين.

نجاح موسم الحج الاستثنائي يبقى محل التقدير من قبل الحجاج الذين أتوا من مختلف أرجاء العالم يدعون الله ليل نهار بأن يوفق القيادة السعودية التي أخذت على عاتقها خدمة الحرمين الشريفين وضيوف الرحمن على مدار العام.