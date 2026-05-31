Saudi Arabia proves every Hajj season that it is a unique global model in crowd management by overseeing the service and organization of more than 1.7 million pilgrims who performed the Hajj rituals with ease and comfort amidst a comprehensive system of security, health services, and quality transportation provided by Saudi Arabia in the holy sites.

These efforts in crowd management would not have succeeded without the support and diligent follow-up from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for all sectors that dedicated themselves to providing the highest quality services to the pilgrims of the House of God.

The successes in crowd management demonstrate the impressive level of coordination among various state sectors according to a meticulous plan developed throughout the year, aimed at maintaining the security and reassurance of the pilgrims, and providing them with the best services from their arrival until their safe return to their homes after completing their Hajj with ease and comfort.

Many international, Islamic, and Arab media outlets talk about Saudi Arabia as a unique model in crowd management as they observe the precise execution of plans at all sites in the holy places, and how the security and health aspects are combined to secure the essential needs of the pilgrims during their movements with ease and comfort. These media outlets even highlight the care and attention that the pilgrims receive throughout their stay in Saudi Arabia until their return to their countries safe and sound.

The success of this exceptional Hajj season remains appreciated by the pilgrims who came from various parts of the world, praying day and night for the success of the Saudi leadership, which has taken upon itself the responsibility of serving the Two Holy Mosques and the guests of the Merciful throughout the year.