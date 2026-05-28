زف الحاج محمد سنوسي خبر الموافقة على طلب الحج لزوجته وشقيقاته بمقطع فيديو بعثه لهم عبر (واتساب) والسعادة تغمره، وقال لـ«عكاظ»: «عند إبلاغي بالموافقة على طلبي قمت من الفرحة بتسجيل مقطع فيديو بعثته لزوجتي وشقيقاتي فشاركوني الفرحة بالزغاريد. شعوري وأنا أعيش اليوم في المشاعر المقدسة عظيم، وكأنك مولود من جديد، فقد كانت أمنيتي منذ سنين طويلة فحققها الله لي هذا العام. وأنا أتواجد اليوم في أعظم المواقع على وجه الأرض التي يتمناها كل مسلم». ويضيف الحاج سنوسي: «سررت كثيراً لما شاهدته من خدمات قدمتها الحكومة السعودية وتسهيلات تجعلنا ندين لها بالفضل بعد الله، فمنذ أن حطت أقدامنا على الأراضي السعودية ونحن نعيش براحة تامة وكل شيء نحتاجه في متناول أيدينا».
Hajj Muhammad Sanusi announced the approval of his wife and sisters' Hajj request in a video he sent to them via (WhatsApp), filled with joy. He told "Okaz": "When I was informed of the approval of my request, I jumped with joy and recorded a video that I sent to my wife and sisters, and they shared my happiness with ululations. My feeling today, as I live in the holy places, is immense, as if I were born anew. It has been my wish for many years, and Allah has granted it to me this year. Today, I am in the greatest locations on the face of the earth that every Muslim wishes for." Hajj Sanusi adds: "I was very pleased with the services provided by the Saudi government and the facilities that make us indebted to them after Allah. Since we set foot on Saudi soil, we have been living in complete comfort, and everything we need is within our reach."