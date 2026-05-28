Hajj Muhammad Sanusi announced the approval of his wife and sisters' Hajj request in a video he sent to them via (WhatsApp), filled with joy. He told "Okaz": "When I was informed of the approval of my request, I jumped with joy and recorded a video that I sent to my wife and sisters, and they shared my happiness with ululations. My feeling today, as I live in the holy places, is immense, as if I were born anew. It has been my wish for many years, and Allah has granted it to me this year. Today, I am in the greatest locations on the face of the earth that every Muslim wishes for." Hajj Sanusi adds: "I was very pleased with the services provided by the Saudi government and the facilities that make us indebted to them after Allah. Since we set foot on Saudi soil, we have been living in complete comfort, and everything we need is within our reach."