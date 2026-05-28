زف الحاج محمد سنوسي خبر الموافقة على طلب الحج لزوجته وشقيقاته بمقطع فيديو بعثه لهم عبر (واتساب) والسعادة تغمره، وقال لـ«عكاظ»: «عند إبلاغي بالموافقة على طلبي قمت من الفرحة بتسجيل مقطع فيديو بعثته لزوجتي وشقيقاتي فشاركوني الفرحة بالزغاريد. شعوري وأنا أعيش اليوم في المشاعر المقدسة عظيم، وكأنك مولود من جديد، فقد كانت أمنيتي منذ سنين طويلة فحققها الله لي هذا العام. وأنا أتواجد اليوم في أعظم المواقع على وجه الأرض التي يتمناها كل مسلم». ويضيف الحاج سنوسي: «سررت كثيراً لما شاهدته من خدمات قدمتها الحكومة السعودية وتسهيلات تجعلنا ندين لها بالفضل بعد الله، فمنذ أن حطت أقدامنا على الأراضي السعودية ونحن نعيش براحة تامة وكل شيء نحتاجه في متناول أيدينا».