“An indescribable feeling... we are overjoyed,” with this phrase, the Moroccan pilgrim Naima Hachami began her conversation with “Okaz” about her overwhelming happiness as she spends the most beautiful days of her life in the holiest places. She said, with a smile on her face: “Thank God we are experiencing today a feeling that cannot be described, and we are overjoyed, while we are in this great place that God has honored us to come to. Every person in the corners of the world wishes to be in this place.” She added: “I came to this pure place for the first time in response to God's call - may He be exalted - and we ask God to accept from us and from all the pilgrims of His sacred house.” Regarding the people she prayed for during these days, she said: “I made sure to pray for my husband, my children, and my relatives.” Pilgrim Naima wished that her father and mother were with her in the holy places, saying, “I wished they could be with me on this spiritual journey to increase my joy, as I would be much happier standing with them in the sacred feelings.”