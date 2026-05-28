«شعور لا يوصف.. طايرين من الفرحة»، بهذه العبارة بدأت الحاجة المغربية نعيمة هشامي حديثها لـ«عكاظ» عن سعادتها الغامرة وهي تقضي أجمل أيام حياتها في أقدس البقاع، وقالت والابتسامة ترتسم على محياها: «الحمد لله نعيش اليوم شعوراً لا يوصف، وطايرين من الفرحة، ونحن في هذا المكان العظيم الذي أكرمنا الله بالمجيء إليه، وكل إنسان في أصقاع الدنيا يتمنى هذا المكان»، وأضافت: «جئت إلى هذا المكان الطاهر لأول مرة؛ تلبيةً لنداء الله -عز وجل-، ونسأل الله أن يتقبل منا ومن جميع حجاج بيته المحرم». وعن الأشخاص الذين كانوا حضوراً في دعائها في هذه الأيام قالت: «حرصت على الدعاء لزوجي وأبنائي وأقربائي»، وتمنت الحاجة نعيمة أن يكون معها في البقاع الطاهرة والدها ووالدتها، «كنت أتمنى أن يكونوا معي في هذه الرحلة الإيمانية لتزداد فرحتي، فكم أكون أكثر سعادة وأنا أقف معهم في المشاعر المقدسة».
“An indescribable feeling... we are overjoyed,” with this phrase, the Moroccan pilgrim Naima Hachami began her conversation with “Okaz” about her overwhelming happiness as she spends the most beautiful days of her life in the holiest places. She said, with a smile on her face: “Thank God we are experiencing today a feeling that cannot be described, and we are overjoyed, while we are in this great place that God has honored us to come to. Every person in the corners of the world wishes to be in this place.” She added: “I came to this pure place for the first time in response to God's call - may He be exalted - and we ask God to accept from us and from all the pilgrims of His sacred house.” Regarding the people she prayed for during these days, she said: “I made sure to pray for my husband, my children, and my relatives.” Pilgrim Naima wished that her father and mother were with her in the holy places, saying, “I wished they could be with me on this spiritual journey to increase my joy, as I would be much happier standing with them in the sacred feelings.”