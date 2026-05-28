«شعور لا يوصف.. طايرين من الفرحة»، بهذه العبارة بدأت الحاجة المغربية نعيمة هشامي حديثها لـ«عكاظ» عن سعادتها الغامرة وهي تقضي أجمل أيام حياتها في أقدس البقاع، وقالت والابتسامة ترتسم على محياها: «الحمد لله نعيش اليوم شعوراً لا يوصف، وطايرين من الفرحة، ونحن في هذا المكان العظيم الذي أكرمنا الله بالمجيء إليه، وكل إنسان في أصقاع الدنيا يتمنى هذا المكان»، وأضافت: «جئت إلى هذا المكان الطاهر لأول مرة؛ تلبيةً لنداء الله -عز وجل-، ونسأل الله أن يتقبل منا ومن جميع حجاج بيته المحرم». وعن الأشخاص الذين كانوا حضوراً في دعائها في هذه الأيام قالت: «حرصت على الدعاء لزوجي وأبنائي وأقربائي»، وتمنت الحاجة نعيمة أن يكون معها في البقاع الطاهرة والدها ووالدتها، «كنت أتمنى أن يكونوا معي في هذه الرحلة الإيمانية لتزداد فرحتي، فكم أكون أكثر سعادة وأنا أقف معهم في المشاعر المقدسة».