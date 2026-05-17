تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية.. انطلاق أعمال منتدى الصحة والأمن في الحج بنسخته الثالثة

Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, the third edition of the Health and Security Forum for Hajj commenced this morning (Sunday) in Jeddah, organized by the General Directorate of Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists from relevant agencies.

The forum serves as a specialized professional platform that discusses topics related to health and security during Hajj, showcasing the most prominent practices, experiences, and relevant technological and innovative solutions, enhancing the integration of efforts, improving readiness and response efficiency, and supporting the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah during the season.



The forum includes a diverse program featuring more than 15 panel discussions, 6 keynote speeches, and 3 workshops, in addition to a TEDx event and a concurrent hackathon involving around 90 teams, along with an exhibition featuring more than 30 entities from the government, private, and non-profit sectors to showcase initiatives, services, technologies, and experiences related to health and security during Hajj.

The forum also discusses several key themes, most notably: sustainability of excellence in services related to health and security during Hajj, health prevention and readiness, digital transformation and crowd management, media and communication, research and innovation, and partnerships and knowledge exchange, all of which support the development of solutions, anticipation of opportunities, and building on national experiences in this vital field.