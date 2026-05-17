تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، انطلقت صباح اليوم (الأحد)، أعمال منتدى الصحة والأمن في الحج في نسخته الثالثة بمحافظة جدة، الذي تنظمه الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين من الجهات ذات العلاقة.

ويأتي المنتدى بوصفه منصة مهنية متخصصة تناقش الموضوعات المرتبطة بالصحة والأمن في الحج، وتستعرض أبرز الممارسات والتجارب والحلول التقنية والابتكارية ذات الصلة، بما يعزز تكامل الجهود، ويرفع كفاءة الجاهزية والاستجابة، ويدعم جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال الموسم.
تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية.. انطلاق أعمال منتدى الصحة والأمن في الحج بنسخته الثالثة

ويتضمن المنتدى برنامجاً متنوعاً يضم أكثر من 15 جلسة حوارية، و6 كلمات رئيسية، و3 ورش عمل، إلى جانب فعالية TEDx، وهاكاثون مصاحب شارك فيه نحو 90 فريقاً، ومعرض تشارك فيه أكثر من 30 جهة في القطاع الحكومي والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، لاستعراض المبادرات والخدمات والتقنيات والتجارب المرتبطة بالصحة والأمن في الحج.

كما يناقش المنتدى عدداً من المحاور الرئيسة، أبرزها: استدامة التميز في الخدمات المرتبطة بالصحة والأمن في الحج، والوقاية والجاهزية الصحية، والتحول الرقمي وإدارة الحشود، والإعلام والتواصل، والبحث والابتكار، والشراكات وتبادل الخبرات، بما يدعم تطوير الحلول، واستشراف الفرص، والبناء على التجارب الوطنية في هذا المجال الحيوي.