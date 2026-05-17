تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية.. انطلاق أعمال منتدى الصحة والأمن في الحج بنسخته الثالثة

تحت رعاية وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف، انطلقت صباح اليوم (الأحد)، أعمال منتدى الصحة والأمن في الحج في نسخته الثالثة بمحافظة جدة، الذي تنظمه الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية بوزارة الداخلية، بمشاركة نخبة من الخبراء والمختصين من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ويأتي المنتدى بوصفه منصة مهنية متخصصة تناقش الموضوعات المرتبطة بالصحة والأمن في الحج، وتستعرض أبرز الممارسات والتجارب والحلول التقنية والابتكارية ذات الصلة، بما يعزز تكامل الجهود، ويرفع كفاءة الجاهزية والاستجابة، ويدعم جودة الخدمات المقدمة لضيوف الرحمن خلال الموسم.
ويتضمن المنتدى برنامجاً متنوعاً يضم أكثر من 15 جلسة حوارية، و6 كلمات رئيسية، و3 ورش عمل، إلى جانب فعالية TEDx، وهاكاثون مصاحب شارك فيه نحو 90 فريقاً، ومعرض تشارك فيه أكثر من 30 جهة في القطاع الحكومي والقطاع الخاص والقطاع غير الربحي، لاستعراض المبادرات والخدمات والتقنيات والتجارب المرتبطة بالصحة والأمن في الحج.
كما يناقش المنتدى عدداً من المحاور الرئيسة، أبرزها: استدامة التميز في الخدمات المرتبطة بالصحة والأمن في الحج، والوقاية والجاهزية الصحية، والتحول الرقمي وإدارة الحشود، والإعلام والتواصل، والبحث والابتكار، والشراكات وتبادل الخبرات، بما يدعم تطوير الحلول، واستشراف الفرص، والبناء على التجارب الوطنية في هذا المجال الحيوي.
Under the patronage of the Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif, the third edition of the Health and Security Forum for Hajj commenced this morning (Sunday) in Jeddah, organized by the General Directorate of Medical Services at the Ministry of Interior, with the participation of a select group of experts and specialists from relevant agencies.
The forum serves as a specialized professional platform that discusses topics related to health and security during Hajj, showcasing the most prominent practices, experiences, and relevant technological and innovative solutions, enhancing the integration of efforts, improving readiness and response efficiency, and supporting the quality of services provided to the guests of Allah during the season.
The forum includes a diverse program featuring more than 15 panel discussions, 6 keynote speeches, and 3 workshops, in addition to a TEDx event and a concurrent hackathon involving around 90 teams, along with an exhibition featuring more than 30 entities from the government, private, and non-profit sectors to showcase initiatives, services, technologies, and experiences related to health and security during Hajj.
The forum also discusses several key themes, most notably: sustainability of excellence in services related to health and security during Hajj, health prevention and readiness, digital transformation and crowd management, media and communication, research and innovation, and partnerships and knowledge exchange, all of which support the development of solutions, anticipation of opportunities, and building on national experiences in this vital field.