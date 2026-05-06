The Al-Kharj Governorate has completed the preparation of a comprehensive center covering an area of over 50,000 square meters to receive the pilgrims of the Sacred House of God arriving through the land borders of the Gulf countries. The center aims to provide comprehensive care for the guests of the Merciful, as it includes accommodation areas with a capacity of 100 beds (one section for men and another for women), a hospitality area, and a medical clinic that operates around the clock. The center also features awareness corners in multiple languages with the participation of government and charitable organizations. For its part, the Al-Kharj Municipality has worked on preparing the infrastructure of the site and organizing traffic flow, while providing more than 1,400 volunteer opportunities for the youth of the governorate to ensure the best services for the pilgrims.