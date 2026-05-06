أتمت محافظة الخرج تجهيز مركز متكامل على مساحة تتجاوز 50 ألف متر مربع لاستقبال حجاج بيت الله الحرام القادمين عبر المنافذ البرية لدول الخليج. ويهدف المركز إلى تقديم رعاية شاملة لضيوف الرحمن، حيث يضم مناطق مبيت بطاقة 100 سرير (قسم للرجال وآخر للنساء)، ومنطقة ضيافة، وعيادة طبية تعمل على مدار الساعة. كما يشتمل المركز على أركان توعوية بلغات متعددة بمشاركة جهات حكومية وخيرية. من جانبها، عملت بلدية الخرج على تهيئة البنية التحتية للموقع وتنظيم الحركة المرورية، مع إتاحة أكثر من 1,400 فرصة تطوعية لشباب وشابات المحافظة لضمان تقديم أفضل الخدمات للحجاج.