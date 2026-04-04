في تحوّل نوعي يعكس تصاعد الاهتمام العالمي بضبط الفضاء الرقمي، أعلنت «أكين جورليك» عن اتفاق بين الحكومة التركية وشركات التواصل الاجتماعي، يُلزم المستخدمين بالتحقق من هوياتهم عبر البطاقة الشخصية قبل استخدام حساباتهم، في خطوة يُتوقع اكتمال تطبيقها خلال ثلاثة أشهر، وتفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات أوسع حول مستقبل «الهوية المجهولة» إذا ما تبنت دول أخرى النهج ذاته.

الخطوة التركية لا تبدو مجرد إجراء تنظيمي، بل تغير في ضبط علاقة المستخدم بالمنصة، حيث تتحول المساحة الرقمية من بيئة مرنة إلى فضاء خاضع للمساءلة المباشرة، ما يعني عمليًا تقليص قدرة الأفراد على الاختباء خلف أسماء وهمية، وهي ظاهرة ارتبطت خلال السنوات الأخيرة بخطاب الكراهية، والتضليل، والابتزاز الرقمي.

وفي حال حذت دول أخرى هذا المسار، فإن التأثير لن يقتصر على تقليص الحسابات المجهولة، بل سيمتد إلى تغيير بنية النقاش العام، إذ ستصبح المسؤولية القانونية أكثر وضوحًا، وقد تتراجع حدة الخطاب العدائي، مقابل مخاوف تتعلق بخصوصية المستخدمين وحدود الرقابة.

كما أن هذا التوجه يضع شركات التقنية أمام اختبار جديد، بين الامتثال للتشريعات الوطنية والحفاظ على نموذجها القائم على حرية الوصول، وهو توازن دقيق قد يعيد تشكيل سياسات المنصات عالميًا.

في المحصلة، لا تبدو المسألة تقنية بقدر ما هي تحوّل ثقافي وقانوني، يعيد تعريف معنى «الهوية الرقمية» وحدودها، ويطرح سؤالًا مفتوحًا: هل نحن أمام نهاية عصر التخفي الرقمي، أم بداية مرحلة أكثر انضباطًا وتقييدًا؟