In a qualitative shift that reflects the growing global interest in regulating the digital space, "Akin Jorlik" announced an agreement between the Turkish government and social media companies, which requires users to verify their identities via their ID cards before using their accounts. This step is expected to be fully implemented within three months and raises broader questions about the future of "anonymous identity" if other countries adopt the same approach.

The Turkish move does not seem to be just a regulatory measure, but rather a change in the relationship between the user and the platform, as the digital space transforms from a flexible environment to one subject to direct accountability. This practically means reducing individuals' ability to hide behind fake names, a phenomenon that has been associated in recent years with hate speech, misinformation, and digital extortion.

If other countries follow this path, the impact will not be limited to reducing anonymous accounts, but will extend to changing the structure of public discourse, as legal responsibility will become clearer, and the intensity of hostile rhetoric may decrease, alongside concerns regarding user privacy and the limits of surveillance.

This trend also puts tech companies to a new test, balancing compliance with national regulations and maintaining their model based on freedom of access, a delicate balance that could reshape platform policies globally.

Ultimately, the issue does not seem to be technical as much as it is a cultural and legal transformation that redefines the meaning and boundaries of "digital identity," raising an open question: Are we facing the end of the era of digital concealment, or the beginning of a more disciplined and restrictive phase?