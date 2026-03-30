شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس، في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي الذي عقد في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، بمشاركة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، ووزير خارجية جمهورية تركيا هاكان فيدان.
وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث التطورات في المنطقة، والتنسيق والتشاور بشأنها، والتأكيد على أهمية تكثيف الجهود الدبلوماسية لاحتواء الأزمة وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.
من جهة ثانية، التقى وزير الخارجية، على هامش مشاركته في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي المنعقد في إسلام آباد، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين في الخارج الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي. وشهد اللقاء تبادل وجهات النظر حول المستجدات الإقليمية، وبحث سبل تعزيز العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة، بما يسهم في دعم استقرار المنطقة والحد من تداعيات التصعيد فيها.
كما التقى وزير الخارجية، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، حيث جرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومناقشة الجهود المشتركة تجاه تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated yesterday in the quadripartite ministerial meeting held in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, alongside the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.
During the meeting, developments in the region were discussed, along with coordination and consultation regarding them, emphasizing the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis and enhance regional security and stability.
On another note, the Minister of Foreign Affairs met, on the sidelines of his participation in the quadripartite ministerial meeting in Islamabad, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. The meeting witnessed an exchange of views on regional developments and discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to address current challenges, contributing to supporting the stability of the region and mitigating the repercussions of escalation within it.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, where they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed joint efforts regarding the developments in the regional situation.