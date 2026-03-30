The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, participated yesterday in the quadripartite ministerial meeting held in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, alongside the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.

During the meeting, developments in the region were discussed, along with coordination and consultation regarding them, emphasizing the importance of intensifying diplomatic efforts to contain the crisis and enhance regional security and stability.

On another note, the Minister of Foreign Affairs met, on the sidelines of his participation in the quadripartite ministerial meeting in Islamabad, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Egyptians Abroad, Dr. Badr Abdelatty. The meeting witnessed an exchange of views on regional developments and discussed ways to enhance joint efforts to address current challenges, contributing to supporting the stability of the region and mitigating the repercussions of escalation within it.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also met with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, where they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed joint efforts regarding the developments in the regional situation.