شارك وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، أمس، في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي الذي عقد في العاصمة الباكستانية إسلام آباد، بمشاركة نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، ووزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين بالخارج بجمهورية مصر العربية الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، ووزير خارجية جمهورية تركيا هاكان فيدان.

وجرى خلال الاجتماع بحث التطورات في المنطقة، والتنسيق والتشاور بشأنها، والتأكيد على أهمية تكثيف الجهود الدبلوماسية لاحتواء الأزمة وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي.

من جهة ثانية، التقى وزير الخارجية، على هامش مشاركته في الاجتماع الوزاري الرباعي المنعقد في إسلام آباد، وزير الخارجية والتعاون الدولي والمصريين في الخارج الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي. وشهد اللقاء تبادل وجهات النظر حول المستجدات الإقليمية، وبحث سبل تعزيز العمل المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الراهنة، بما يسهم في دعم استقرار المنطقة والحد من تداعيات التصعيد فيها.

كما التقى وزير الخارجية، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار، حيث جرى استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، ومناقشة الجهود المشتركة تجاه تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية.