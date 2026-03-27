Warnings are increasing about the weak security of home router devices, which can become a direct point of breach without the user's knowledge; according to the guidelines from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which emphasize that default settings are one of the main causes of digital breaches.

Data shows that hackers exploit weak passwords or failure to update software to access home networks, allowing them to spy on data or use the connection to carry out broader cyberattacks.

These devices can also be turned into part of organized attack networks, operating without the user's knowledge, which increases the danger of security negligence in the home digital environment.

Experts confirm that regularly updating the system, changing login credentials, and enabling strong encryption are essential measures to mitigate these risks and enhance the level of protection.