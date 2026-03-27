تتزايد التحذيرات من ضعف تأمين أجهزة الراوتر المنزلية، التي قد تتحول إلى نقطة اختراق مباشرة دون علم المستخدم؛ بحسب ما ذكر في إرشادات Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency، التي تؤكد أن الإعدادات الافتراضية تمثل أحد أبرز أسباب الاختراقات الرقمية.

وتوضح البيانات أن القراصنة يستغلون كلمات المرور الضعيفة أو عدم تحديث البرامج للوصول إلى الشبكات المنزلية، ما يتيح لهم التجسس على البيانات أو استغلال الاتصال في تنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية أوسع.

كما يمكن تحويل هذه الأجهزة إلى جزء من شبكات هجمات منظمة، تعمل دون علم المستخدم، ما يزيد من خطورة الإهمال الأمني في البيئة الرقمية المنزلية.

ويؤكد المختصون أن تحديث النظام بشكل دوري، وتغيير بيانات الدخول، وتفعيل التشفير القوي، تمثل إجراءات أساسية للحد من هذه المخاطر وتعزيز مستوى الحماية.