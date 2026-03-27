تتزايد التحذيرات من ضعف تأمين أجهزة الراوتر المنزلية، التي قد تتحول إلى نقطة اختراق مباشرة دون علم المستخدم؛ بحسب ما ذكر في إرشادات Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency، التي تؤكد أن الإعدادات الافتراضية تمثل أحد أبرز أسباب الاختراقات الرقمية.
وتوضح البيانات أن القراصنة يستغلون كلمات المرور الضعيفة أو عدم تحديث البرامج للوصول إلى الشبكات المنزلية، ما يتيح لهم التجسس على البيانات أو استغلال الاتصال في تنفيذ هجمات إلكترونية أوسع.
كما يمكن تحويل هذه الأجهزة إلى جزء من شبكات هجمات منظمة، تعمل دون علم المستخدم، ما يزيد من خطورة الإهمال الأمني في البيئة الرقمية المنزلية.
ويؤكد المختصون أن تحديث النظام بشكل دوري، وتغيير بيانات الدخول، وتفعيل التشفير القوي، تمثل إجراءات أساسية للحد من هذه المخاطر وتعزيز مستوى الحماية.
Warnings are increasing about the weak security of home router devices, which can become a direct point of breach without the user's knowledge; according to the guidelines from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which emphasize that default settings are one of the main causes of digital breaches.
Data shows that hackers exploit weak passwords or failure to update software to access home networks, allowing them to spy on data or use the connection to carry out broader cyberattacks.
These devices can also be turned into part of organized attack networks, operating without the user's knowledge, which increases the danger of security negligence in the home digital environment.
Experts confirm that regularly updating the system, changing login credentials, and enabling strong encryption are essential measures to mitigate these risks and enhance the level of protection.