بين ضجيج الفرح الذي يملأ ردهات الأسواق، وهدير الحركة التجارية التي لا تهدأ في الشوارع، رسم الدعم السعودي لوحة ​(نبض الحياة الاقتصادي) في المحافظات اليمنية المحررة؛ في مشهدٍ مهيب لم تألفه البلاد منذ ردهة من الزمن تزيد على العقد.

واسترد الشارع اليمني نبضه بفضل (يد المملكة البيضاء)؛ التي ضخّت شريان الحياة في مفاصل الأسواق، ليتجسَّد هذا الاكتظاظ البشري كأبلغ برهان ميداني على تحول المسار من حالة الركود والوجوم إلى طفرة شرائية كبرى، أعادت للعيد بهجته التي غيّبتها سنوات الأزمات.

عدن وتعز وحضرموت..

نبضٌ يستعيد عنفوانه

​وفي جولة ميدانية لـ«عكاظ»، بدت العاصمة المؤقتة عدن كدرَّةٍ مصونة تستعيد ألقها التجاري، حيث شهدت أسواق (كريتر) و(الشيخ عثمان) زحاماً غير مسبوق يعكس ثقة المواطن في الاستقرار النقدي.

هذا المشهد ينطبق بذات الزخم على تعز التي نفضت غبار الحصار لتضج أسواقها بالحياة، وصولاً إلى حضرموت الأصالة التي شهدت مدنها (المكلا) و(سيئون) حراكاً تجارياً استثنائياً؛ حيث رسمت قوافل المتسوقين لوحةً موحدة من الاستقرار المعيشي الذي لم يكن ليرى النور لولا الدعم السعودي المباشر الذي أمّن الرواتب ودعم العملة الوطنية، ووفر وقود المحطات الذي طرد ظلام الأزمات من شوارع هذه المدن العريقة.

مأرب وشبوة وسقطرى «فاتورة الاستقرار»

وعلى ذات الخط البياني للانتعاش، رصدت عدسة «عكاظ» في شبوة مشهداً استثنائياً اختنقت فيه الشوارع بحركة السيارات وتكدست الأسواق بالمتسوقين، في دلالةٍ قاطعةٍ على حالة الاستقرار التي أرست دعائمه قوات التحالف العربي؛ حيث تجلى الدور الإنساني لقائد قوات التحالف العربي بمحافظة شبوة عبر مبادرات اجتماعية لامست احتياجات الأيتام والأرامل بتقديم كسوة العيد وتوزيع 30 ألف سلة غذائية.

وفي قلب مأرب، التي أضحت أيقونةً للصمود والحياة، رصدت «عكاظ» حراكاً تجارياً استثنائياً كسر رتابة السنين؛ حيث يؤكد الناشط الإعلامي زكريا البحري أن الأسواق تعيش (حالة استنفار) مبهجة مع توافد المواطنين بكثافة لاقتناء مستلزمات العيد، في مشهدٍ يعكس ثمار الدعم السعودي المتواصل الذي غرس بذور الأمل عبر مشاريع مركز الملك سلمان وتوزيع كسوة العيد والسلال الإغاثية؛ لتكتمل لوحة الفرح وصولاً إلى سقطرى، التي تعيش حراكاً مفعماً بالبهجة مع تدفق السلع واستقرار الخدمات، لتمثل هذه المحافظات قلاعاً للصمود والحياة تحت ظلال الدعم السعودي الوارف.

المهرة وأبين والضالع ولحج طقوس العيد في أمان

​ولم تغب شمس التعافي عن بوابة اليمن الشرقية في المهرة، التي شهدت أسواقها تدفقاً كبيراً للمتسوقين، وهو ما تكرر في أبين والضالع ولحج؛ حيث تحولت هذه المحافظات إلى خلية نحل استعداداً للعيد.

هذا الانتشار الواسع لمظاهر الفرح في ريف وصوب هذه المناطق، جاء مسنوداً ببيئة استقرار وفرتها قوات التحالف العربي بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، مما أتاح للأسر التحرك بحرية وطمأنينة، لتؤكد هذه الجغرافيا المترامية أن اليمن ينهض بمداد من العطاء السعودي الذي لم يترك شبراً إلا وغرست فيه أيادي الخير بذور الاستقرار، مانحةً المواطن فرصة لاستقبال العيد بقدرٍ عالٍ من التفاؤل والأمل.

الاستقرار ثمرة الدعم السعودي

​ويرى الصحفي محمد عبدالعليم في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» أن انتظام صرف مرتبات القطاعين المدني والعسكري، المسنود بالودائع والمنح المالية السعودية، مثّل (حائط الصد) الأول أمام الانهيار الاقتصادي، وبفضل هذا الإسناد، استعاد مئات الآلاف قدرتهم الشرائية، مما ضخّ سيولة نقدية كبرى حركت عجلة الاقتصاد من الركود إلى الطفرة.

فيما يصف صالح ناصر مالك محل ملابس لـ«عكاظ» الانتعاش، قائلاً: «استقرار العملة وتوفر الكهرباء شجعا الناس على التسوق بكثافة، شكراً للمملكة التي أعادت الحيوية لأسواقنا».

​أما المتسوق محمود سالم، فقد عبر عن امتنانه العميق: «عندما استلمت راتبي ووجدت الأسعار مستقرة، لم أتردد في إدخال الفرحة على قلوب أطفالي. المملكة كانت وما زالت هي السند الحقيقي لنا».

تأهبٌ في البيوت والمساجد

لم تقف حدود الاستعدادات عند عتبات الأسواق، بل تسللت لتسكن تفاصيل المنازل اليمنية التي انهمكت في رسم ملامح البهجة؛ حيث تصاعدت أدخنة البخور لتمتزج برائحة الكعك و(جعالة العيد) التقليدية، وسط حملات تنظيف وتزيين واسعة حولت البيوت إلى محاضن للضوء والألفة.

وعلى مقربة من هذه البيوت العامرة، شهدت المساجد الكبرى والساحات استنفاراً طوعياً من قبل الشباب لتهيئة المصليات وتجهيز مكبرات الصوت التي ستصدح قريباً بتكبيرات العيد، في لوحةٍ إيمانية تعكس تماسك المجتمع اليمني وإصراره على الاحتفاء بهويته؛ حيث تتهيأ القلوب قبل الأماكن لاحتضان جموع المصلين في فضاءات مستقرة، لتكتمل دائرة الفرح التي رعت غراسها المملكة العربية السعودية.