بين ضجيج الفرح الذي يملأ ردهات الأسواق، وهدير الحركة التجارية التي لا تهدأ في الشوارع، رسم الدعم السعودي لوحة (نبض الحياة الاقتصادي) في المحافظات اليمنية المحررة؛ في مشهدٍ مهيب لم تألفه البلاد منذ ردهة من الزمن تزيد على العقد.
واسترد الشارع اليمني نبضه بفضل (يد المملكة البيضاء)؛ التي ضخّت شريان الحياة في مفاصل الأسواق، ليتجسَّد هذا الاكتظاظ البشري كأبلغ برهان ميداني على تحول المسار من حالة الركود والوجوم إلى طفرة شرائية كبرى، أعادت للعيد بهجته التي غيّبتها سنوات الأزمات.
عدن وتعز وحضرموت..
نبضٌ يستعيد عنفوانه
وفي جولة ميدانية لـ«عكاظ»، بدت العاصمة المؤقتة عدن كدرَّةٍ مصونة تستعيد ألقها التجاري، حيث شهدت أسواق (كريتر) و(الشيخ عثمان) زحاماً غير مسبوق يعكس ثقة المواطن في الاستقرار النقدي.
هذا المشهد ينطبق بذات الزخم على تعز التي نفضت غبار الحصار لتضج أسواقها بالحياة، وصولاً إلى حضرموت الأصالة التي شهدت مدنها (المكلا) و(سيئون) حراكاً تجارياً استثنائياً؛ حيث رسمت قوافل المتسوقين لوحةً موحدة من الاستقرار المعيشي الذي لم يكن ليرى النور لولا الدعم السعودي المباشر الذي أمّن الرواتب ودعم العملة الوطنية، ووفر وقود المحطات الذي طرد ظلام الأزمات من شوارع هذه المدن العريقة.
مأرب وشبوة وسقطرى «فاتورة الاستقرار»
وعلى ذات الخط البياني للانتعاش، رصدت عدسة «عكاظ» في شبوة مشهداً استثنائياً اختنقت فيه الشوارع بحركة السيارات وتكدست الأسواق بالمتسوقين، في دلالةٍ قاطعةٍ على حالة الاستقرار التي أرست دعائمه قوات التحالف العربي؛ حيث تجلى الدور الإنساني لقائد قوات التحالف العربي بمحافظة شبوة عبر مبادرات اجتماعية لامست احتياجات الأيتام والأرامل بتقديم كسوة العيد وتوزيع 30 ألف سلة غذائية.
وفي قلب مأرب، التي أضحت أيقونةً للصمود والحياة، رصدت «عكاظ» حراكاً تجارياً استثنائياً كسر رتابة السنين؛ حيث يؤكد الناشط الإعلامي زكريا البحري أن الأسواق تعيش (حالة استنفار) مبهجة مع توافد المواطنين بكثافة لاقتناء مستلزمات العيد، في مشهدٍ يعكس ثمار الدعم السعودي المتواصل الذي غرس بذور الأمل عبر مشاريع مركز الملك سلمان وتوزيع كسوة العيد والسلال الإغاثية؛ لتكتمل لوحة الفرح وصولاً إلى سقطرى، التي تعيش حراكاً مفعماً بالبهجة مع تدفق السلع واستقرار الخدمات، لتمثل هذه المحافظات قلاعاً للصمود والحياة تحت ظلال الدعم السعودي الوارف.
المهرة وأبين والضالع ولحج طقوس العيد في أمان
ولم تغب شمس التعافي عن بوابة اليمن الشرقية في المهرة، التي شهدت أسواقها تدفقاً كبيراً للمتسوقين، وهو ما تكرر في أبين والضالع ولحج؛ حيث تحولت هذه المحافظات إلى خلية نحل استعداداً للعيد.
هذا الانتشار الواسع لمظاهر الفرح في ريف وصوب هذه المناطق، جاء مسنوداً ببيئة استقرار وفرتها قوات التحالف العربي بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، مما أتاح للأسر التحرك بحرية وطمأنينة، لتؤكد هذه الجغرافيا المترامية أن اليمن ينهض بمداد من العطاء السعودي الذي لم يترك شبراً إلا وغرست فيه أيادي الخير بذور الاستقرار، مانحةً المواطن فرصة لاستقبال العيد بقدرٍ عالٍ من التفاؤل والأمل.
الاستقرار ثمرة الدعم السعودي
ويرى الصحفي محمد عبدالعليم في تصريح لـ«عكاظ» أن انتظام صرف مرتبات القطاعين المدني والعسكري، المسنود بالودائع والمنح المالية السعودية، مثّل (حائط الصد) الأول أمام الانهيار الاقتصادي، وبفضل هذا الإسناد، استعاد مئات الآلاف قدرتهم الشرائية، مما ضخّ سيولة نقدية كبرى حركت عجلة الاقتصاد من الركود إلى الطفرة.
فيما يصف صالح ناصر مالك محل ملابس لـ«عكاظ» الانتعاش، قائلاً: «استقرار العملة وتوفر الكهرباء شجعا الناس على التسوق بكثافة، شكراً للمملكة التي أعادت الحيوية لأسواقنا».
أما المتسوق محمود سالم، فقد عبر عن امتنانه العميق: «عندما استلمت راتبي ووجدت الأسعار مستقرة، لم أتردد في إدخال الفرحة على قلوب أطفالي. المملكة كانت وما زالت هي السند الحقيقي لنا».
تأهبٌ في البيوت والمساجد
لم تقف حدود الاستعدادات عند عتبات الأسواق، بل تسللت لتسكن تفاصيل المنازل اليمنية التي انهمكت في رسم ملامح البهجة؛ حيث تصاعدت أدخنة البخور لتمتزج برائحة الكعك و(جعالة العيد) التقليدية، وسط حملات تنظيف وتزيين واسعة حولت البيوت إلى محاضن للضوء والألفة.
وعلى مقربة من هذه البيوت العامرة، شهدت المساجد الكبرى والساحات استنفاراً طوعياً من قبل الشباب لتهيئة المصليات وتجهيز مكبرات الصوت التي ستصدح قريباً بتكبيرات العيد، في لوحةٍ إيمانية تعكس تماسك المجتمع اليمني وإصراره على الاحتفاء بهويته؛ حيث تتهيأ القلوب قبل الأماكن لاحتضان جموع المصلين في فضاءات مستقرة، لتكتمل دائرة الفرح التي رعت غراسها المملكة العربية السعودية.
Amid the joyful noise filling the corridors of markets and the relentless roar of commercial activity in the streets, Saudi support painted a picture of the "Pulse of Economic Life" in the liberated Yemeni provinces; in a majestic scene that the country has not witnessed for over a decade.
The Yemeni street regained its pulse thanks to the "white hand of the Kingdom," which pumped a lifeline into the joints of the markets, manifesting this human congestion as the most eloquent field evidence of the shift from stagnation and gloom to a major buying boom, restoring the joy of Eid that had been overshadowed by years of crises.
Adan, Taiz, and Hadhramaut...
A pulse regaining its vigor
In a field tour by "Okaz," the temporary capital of Aden appeared as a precious gem regaining its commercial luster, where the markets of (Crater) and (Sheikh Othman) witnessed unprecedented crowds reflecting citizens' confidence in monetary stability.
This scene applies with the same momentum to Taiz, which shook off the dust of the siege to fill its markets with life, reaching to the authenticity of Hadhramaut, where its cities (Mukalla) and (Seiyun) experienced exceptional commercial activity; as caravans of shoppers painted a unified picture of living stability that would not have seen the light without the direct Saudi support that secured salaries, supported the national currency, and provided fuel for the stations that dispelled the darkness of crises from the streets of these ancient cities.
Marib, Shabwa, and Socotra: "The Bill of Stability"
On the same upward trajectory of recovery, "Okaz" captured an exceptional scene in Shabwa where the streets were congested with vehicles and the markets were overflowing with shoppers, a clear indication of the stability established by the Arab coalition forces; where the humanitarian role of the commander of the Arab coalition forces in Shabwa manifested through social initiatives that addressed the needs of orphans and widows by providing Eid clothing and distributing 30,000 food baskets.
In the heart of Marib, which has become an icon of resilience and life, "Okaz" observed exceptional commercial activity breaking the monotony of the years; where media activist Zakaria Al-Bahri confirmed that the markets are experiencing a joyful "state of alert" with citizens flocking in large numbers to purchase Eid necessities, in a scene reflecting the fruits of continuous Saudi support that planted seeds of hope through King Salman Center projects and the distribution of Eid clothing and relief baskets; completing the joyful picture reaching Socotra, which is experiencing a vibrant movement filled with joy with the flow of goods and stability of services, representing these provinces as bastions of resilience and life under the shade of abundant Saudi support.
Al-Mahra, Abyan, Al-Dhale, and Lahij: Eid rituals in safety
The sun of recovery has not set on Yemen's eastern gateway in Al-Mahra, which witnessed a significant influx of shoppers in its markets, a scene repeated in Abyan, Al-Dhale, and Lahij; where these provinces have turned into a hive of activity in preparation for Eid.
This widespread display of joy in the rural areas and beyond came supported by a stable environment provided by the Arab coalition forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, allowing families to move freely and with reassurance, confirming that this sprawling geography shows Yemen rising with the ink of Saudi generosity that has planted seeds of stability in every inch, granting citizens the opportunity to welcome Eid with a high degree of optimism and hope.
Stability: The Fruit of Saudi Support
Journalist Mohammed Abdul-Aleem stated in a statement to "Okaz" that the regular payment of salaries for both the civilian and military sectors, supported by Saudi deposits and financial grants, represented the first "bulwark" against economic collapse; and thanks to this support, hundreds of thousands regained their purchasing power, injecting a significant amount of cash that moved the economy from stagnation to boom.
Meanwhile, Saleh Nasser, a clothing shop owner, described the recovery to "Okaz," saying: "The stability of the currency and the availability of electricity encouraged people to shop in large numbers; thank you to the Kingdom for restoring vitality to our markets."
As for shopper Mahmoud Salem, he expressed his deep gratitude: "When I received my salary and found prices stable, I did not hesitate to bring joy to my children's hearts. The Kingdom has always been and continues to be our true support."
Preparation in homes and mosques
The preparations did not stop at the thresholds of the markets but infiltrated the details of Yemeni homes, which busied themselves in drawing the features of joy; where the smoke of incense rose to blend with the aroma of cakes and traditional "Eid treats," amid extensive cleaning and decorating campaigns that transformed homes into sanctuaries of light and warmth.
Close to these bustling homes, the major mosques and squares witnessed a voluntary mobilization by the youth to prepare prayer areas and set up loudspeakers that will soon echo with the Takbirs of Eid, in a faith-filled scene reflecting the cohesion of Yemeni society and its determination to celebrate its identity; as hearts prepare before places to embrace the crowds of worshippers in stable spaces, completing the circle of joy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has nurtured.