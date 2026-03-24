Amid the joyful noise filling the corridors of markets and the relentless roar of commercial activity in the streets, Saudi support painted a picture of the "Pulse of Economic Life" in the liberated Yemeni provinces; in a majestic scene that the country has not witnessed for over a decade.

The Yemeni street regained its pulse thanks to the "white hand of the Kingdom," which pumped a lifeline into the joints of the markets, manifesting this human congestion as the most eloquent field evidence of the shift from stagnation and gloom to a major buying boom, restoring the joy of Eid that had been overshadowed by years of crises.

Adan, Taiz, and Hadhramaut...

A pulse regaining its vigor

In a field tour by "Okaz," the temporary capital of Aden appeared as a precious gem regaining its commercial luster, where the markets of (Crater) and (Sheikh Othman) witnessed unprecedented crowds reflecting citizens' confidence in monetary stability.

This scene applies with the same momentum to Taiz, which shook off the dust of the siege to fill its markets with life, reaching to the authenticity of Hadhramaut, where its cities (Mukalla) and (Seiyun) experienced exceptional commercial activity; as caravans of shoppers painted a unified picture of living stability that would not have seen the light without the direct Saudi support that secured salaries, supported the national currency, and provided fuel for the stations that dispelled the darkness of crises from the streets of these ancient cities.

Marib, Shabwa, and Socotra: "The Bill of Stability"

On the same upward trajectory of recovery, "Okaz" captured an exceptional scene in Shabwa where the streets were congested with vehicles and the markets were overflowing with shoppers, a clear indication of the stability established by the Arab coalition forces; where the humanitarian role of the commander of the Arab coalition forces in Shabwa manifested through social initiatives that addressed the needs of orphans and widows by providing Eid clothing and distributing 30,000 food baskets.

In the heart of Marib, which has become an icon of resilience and life, "Okaz" observed exceptional commercial activity breaking the monotony of the years; where media activist Zakaria Al-Bahri confirmed that the markets are experiencing a joyful "state of alert" with citizens flocking in large numbers to purchase Eid necessities, in a scene reflecting the fruits of continuous Saudi support that planted seeds of hope through King Salman Center projects and the distribution of Eid clothing and relief baskets; completing the joyful picture reaching Socotra, which is experiencing a vibrant movement filled with joy with the flow of goods and stability of services, representing these provinces as bastions of resilience and life under the shade of abundant Saudi support.

Al-Mahra, Abyan, Al-Dhale, and Lahij: Eid rituals in safety

The sun of recovery has not set on Yemen's eastern gateway in Al-Mahra, which witnessed a significant influx of shoppers in its markets, a scene repeated in Abyan, Al-Dhale, and Lahij; where these provinces have turned into a hive of activity in preparation for Eid.

This widespread display of joy in the rural areas and beyond came supported by a stable environment provided by the Arab coalition forces led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, allowing families to move freely and with reassurance, confirming that this sprawling geography shows Yemen rising with the ink of Saudi generosity that has planted seeds of stability in every inch, granting citizens the opportunity to welcome Eid with a high degree of optimism and hope.

Stability: The Fruit of Saudi Support

Journalist Mohammed Abdul-Aleem stated in a statement to "Okaz" that the regular payment of salaries for both the civilian and military sectors, supported by Saudi deposits and financial grants, represented the first "bulwark" against economic collapse; and thanks to this support, hundreds of thousands regained their purchasing power, injecting a significant amount of cash that moved the economy from stagnation to boom.

Meanwhile, Saleh Nasser, a clothing shop owner, described the recovery to "Okaz," saying: "The stability of the currency and the availability of electricity encouraged people to shop in large numbers; thank you to the Kingdom for restoring vitality to our markets."

As for shopper Mahmoud Salem, he expressed his deep gratitude: "When I received my salary and found prices stable, I did not hesitate to bring joy to my children's hearts. The Kingdom has always been and continues to be our true support."

Preparation in homes and mosques

The preparations did not stop at the thresholds of the markets but infiltrated the details of Yemeni homes, which busied themselves in drawing the features of joy; where the smoke of incense rose to blend with the aroma of cakes and traditional "Eid treats," amid extensive cleaning and decorating campaigns that transformed homes into sanctuaries of light and warmth.

Close to these bustling homes, the major mosques and squares witnessed a voluntary mobilization by the youth to prepare prayer areas and set up loudspeakers that will soon echo with the Takbirs of Eid, in a faith-filled scene reflecting the cohesion of Yemeni society and its determination to celebrate its identity; as hearts prepare before places to embrace the crowds of worshippers in stable spaces, completing the circle of joy that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has nurtured.