تواصل المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني بمشاركة الجهات ذات العلاقة، تنفيذ برنامج نشر الوعي بالظواهر الجوية تحت شعار «مهم تدري»، لتعزيز ثقافة الوقاية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية المجتمعية للتعامل مع التقلبات المناخية.
وأكدت المديرية أهمية الابتعاد عن الأماكن المفتوحة أثناء العواصف الرعدية، وتجنب الوقوف تحت الأشجار أو الأسطح المعدنية، والاحتماء داخل المباني أو المركبات، وأخذ الحيطة والحذر عند التنقل أو ممارسة الأنشطة الخارجية، وعدم تجاهل التحذيرات والإرشادات.
ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.
ثلوج في الباحة
في الباحة اكتست الشوارع والمرتفعات بحبات البَرَد، في مشهد نادر أضفى طابعًا شتويًا لافتًا، تزامن مع هطول أمطار غزيرة شملت عددًا من الأحياء والطرق الرئيسة وأسهمت حبات البَرَد في تشكيل لوحات طبيعية جذبت الأهالي والزوار إلى المواقع المفتوحة والمرتفعات، حيث مارسوا أنشطة ترفيهية عفوية، في مشاهد عكست حضور البهجة والتفاعل المجتمعي مع الظواهر الجوية، فيما فضّل آخرون متابعة الأجواء من المقاهي والمواقع المطلة، مستمتعين بانخفاض درجات الحرارة وصفاء الأجواء.
وامتدت آثار الحالة المطرية إلى المرتفعات والمناطق المفتوحة، حيث غطّى البَرَد مساحات واسعة من الأراضي، واختلطت حباته بمياه الأمطار الجارية، ما أسهم في إبراز التشكيلات الطبيعية والتضاريس الجبلية التي تتميز بها المنطقة.
وتواصل الجهات المعنية أعمالها الميدانية لمتابعة الحالة المطرية، والتأكد من انسيابية الحركة المرورية وسلامة الطرق، داعيةً الجميع إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، والابتعاد عن مجاري السيول ومناطق تجمع المياه.
من جهة أخرى، نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من هطول أمطار تصل إلى غزيرة على منطقة الباحة، وتستمر حتى يوم الجمعة القادم، تشمل مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات العقيق، والقرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والمخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. ودعا الدفاع المدني الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بتعليمات السلامة.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense, in collaboration with relevant authorities, continues to implement the awareness-raising program on weather phenomena under the slogan "It's Important to Know," to enhance the culture of prevention and raise the level of community readiness to deal with climate fluctuations.
The directorate emphasized the importance of staying away from open areas during thunderstorms, avoiding standing under trees or metal structures, seeking shelter inside buildings or vehicles, and exercising caution when moving or engaging in outdoor activities, as well as not ignoring warnings and guidelines.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through official media and social media platforms, to request assistance in emergency situations.
Snow in Al-Baha
In Al-Baha, the streets and highlands were covered with hail, creating a rare scene that added a striking winter character, coinciding with heavy rainfall that affected several neighborhoods and main roads. The hail contributed to the formation of natural landscapes that attracted residents and visitors to open areas and highlands, where they engaged in spontaneous recreational activities, reflecting the joy and community interaction with weather phenomena. Meanwhile, others preferred to observe the atmosphere from cafes and overlooking sites, enjoying the drop in temperatures and the clear skies.
The effects of the rainy conditions extended to the highlands and open areas, where hail covered vast stretches of land, mixing with the flowing rainwater, which helped highlight the natural formations and mountainous terrain characteristic of the region.
The relevant authorities continue their fieldwork to monitor the rainy conditions and ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety, urging everyone to exercise caution and stay away from flood channels and water accumulation areas.
On another note, the National Center of Meteorology today warned of heavy rainfall expected in the Al-Baha region, continuing until next Friday, affecting the city of Al-Baha, and the governorates of Al-Aqiq, Al-Qurayyat, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The Civil Defense urged everyone to take precautions and adhere to safety instructions.