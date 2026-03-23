تواصل المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني بمشاركة الجهات ذات العلاقة، تنفيذ برنامج نشر الوعي بالظواهر الجوية تحت شعار «مهم تدري»، لتعزيز ثقافة الوقاية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية المجتمعية للتعامل مع التقلبات المناخية.

وأكدت المديرية أهمية الابتعاد عن الأماكن المفتوحة أثناء العواصف الرعدية، وتجنب الوقوف تحت الأشجار أو الأسطح المعدنية، والاحتماء داخل المباني أو المركبات، وأخذ الحيطة والحذر عند التنقل أو ممارسة الأنشطة الخارجية، وعدم تجاهل التحذيرات والإرشادات.

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى اتباع إرشادات وتعليمات السلامة المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام الرسمية ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، لطلب المساعدة في الحالات الطارئة.

ثلوج في الباحة


في الباحة اكتست الشوارع والمرتفعات بحبات البَرَد، في مشهد نادر أضفى طابعًا شتويًا لافتًا، تزامن مع هطول أمطار غزيرة شملت عددًا من الأحياء والطرق الرئيسة وأسهمت حبات البَرَد في تشكيل لوحات طبيعية جذبت الأهالي والزوار إلى المواقع المفتوحة والمرتفعات، حيث مارسوا أنشطة ترفيهية عفوية، في مشاهد عكست حضور البهجة والتفاعل المجتمعي مع الظواهر الجوية، فيما فضّل آخرون متابعة الأجواء من المقاهي والمواقع المطلة، مستمتعين بانخفاض درجات الحرارة وصفاء الأجواء.

وامتدت آثار الحالة المطرية إلى المرتفعات والمناطق المفتوحة، حيث غطّى البَرَد مساحات واسعة من الأراضي، واختلطت حباته بمياه الأمطار الجارية، ما أسهم في إبراز التشكيلات الطبيعية والتضاريس الجبلية التي تتميز بها المنطقة.

وتواصل الجهات المعنية أعمالها الميدانية لمتابعة الحالة المطرية، والتأكد من انسيابية الحركة المرورية وسلامة الطرق، داعيةً الجميع إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، والابتعاد عن مجاري السيول ومناطق تجمع المياه.


من جهة أخرى، نبّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم من هطول أمطار تصل إلى غزيرة على منطقة الباحة، وتستمر حتى يوم الجمعة القادم، تشمل مدينة الباحة، ومحافظات العقيق، والقرى، والمندق، وبلجرشي، وبني حسن، والمخواة، وقلوة، والحجرة، وغامد الزناد، والأجزاء المجاورة لها. ودعا الدفاع المدني الجميع إلى أخذ الحيطة والحذر، والالتزام بتعليمات السلامة.