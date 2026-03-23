The General Directorate of Civil Defense, in collaboration with relevant authorities, continues to implement the awareness-raising program on weather phenomena under the slogan "It's Important to Know," to enhance the culture of prevention and raise the level of community readiness to deal with climate fluctuations.

The directorate emphasized the importance of staying away from open areas during thunderstorms, avoiding standing under trees or metal structures, seeking shelter inside buildings or vehicles, and exercising caution when moving or engaging in outdoor activities, as well as not ignoring warnings and guidelines.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for following the safety guidelines and instructions announced through official media and social media platforms, to request assistance in emergency situations.

Snow in Al-Baha



In Al-Baha, the streets and highlands were covered with hail, creating a rare scene that added a striking winter character, coinciding with heavy rainfall that affected several neighborhoods and main roads. The hail contributed to the formation of natural landscapes that attracted residents and visitors to open areas and highlands, where they engaged in spontaneous recreational activities, reflecting the joy and community interaction with weather phenomena. Meanwhile, others preferred to observe the atmosphere from cafes and overlooking sites, enjoying the drop in temperatures and the clear skies.

The effects of the rainy conditions extended to the highlands and open areas, where hail covered vast stretches of land, mixing with the flowing rainwater, which helped highlight the natural formations and mountainous terrain characteristic of the region.

The relevant authorities continue their fieldwork to monitor the rainy conditions and ensure smooth traffic flow and road safety, urging everyone to exercise caution and stay away from flood channels and water accumulation areas.



On another note, the National Center of Meteorology today warned of heavy rainfall expected in the Al-Baha region, continuing until next Friday, affecting the city of Al-Baha, and the governorates of Al-Aqiq, Al-Qurayyat, Al-Mandaq, Baljurashi, Bani Hassan, Al-Mikhwah, Qilwah, Al-Hajrah, Ghamid Al-Zanad, and the neighboring areas. The Civil Defense urged everyone to take precautions and adhere to safety instructions.