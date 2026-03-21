تلقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اتصالاً هاتفياً من وزير الداخلية الفلسطيني زياد محمود هبّ الريح، جرى خلاله تبادل التهاني بعيد الفطر المبارك، واستعراض تطورات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وما تشهده من مستجدات أمنية.

وعبّر وزير الداخلية الفلسطيني، خلال الاتصال، عن استنكار وإدانة بلاده الاعتداءات الإيرانية التي تطول المملكة ودول الخليج والمنطقة، مؤكداً تضامن دولة فلسطين مع كل ما تتخذه المملكة من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها ومواطنيها.

وثمّن الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود، من جانبه، هذه المشاعر الأخوية الصادقة، مؤكداً عمق العلاقات التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، والتنسيق المستمر في مختلف القضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.