Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz received a phone call from Palestinian Interior Minister Ziad Mahmoud Habib Al-Reeh, during which they exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and reviewed the developments in the region and the security updates it is witnessing.

The Palestinian Interior Minister expressed, during the call, his country's condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom, Gulf countries, and the region, affirming the solidarity of the State of Palestine with all the measures taken by the Kingdom to preserve its security, sovereignty, and the safety of its lands and citizens.

For his part, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud appreciated these sincere fraternal sentiments, affirming the depth of the relations that bind the two brotherly countries and the ongoing coordination on various issues of mutual interest.