استقبل محافظ الدرعية الأمير راكان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز في مقر المحافظة اليوم، أصحاب السمو الأمراء، وأصحاب الفضيلة والمعالي، وكبار المسؤولين، وممثلي الجهات الحكومية والأمنية بالمحافظة، وجمعًا كبيرًا من المواطنين، الذين قدموا للسلام عليه وتهنئته بمناسبة عيد الفطر.

الأمير راكان بن سلمان يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر


ورحّب الأمير راكان بن سلمان بالجميع، ومبادلًا التهاني بعيد الفطر، معربًا عن شكره وتقديره على ما أبدوه من مشاعر طيبة، سائلًا الله عز وجل أن يعيد هذه المناسبة المباركة على المملكة وقيادتها وشعبها بالخير واليُمن والبركات.

الأمير راكان بن سلمان يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر