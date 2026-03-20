الأمير راكان بن سلمان يستقبل المهنئين بعيد الفطر

The Governor of Diriyah, Prince Rakan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, received today at the governorate's headquarters, the princes, esteemed dignitaries, senior officials, representatives of government and security agencies in the governorate, and a large gathering of citizens who came to greet him and congratulate him on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

Prince Rakan bin Salman welcomed everyone, exchanging Eid al-Fitr greetings, expressing his gratitude and appreciation for the kind sentiments shown, asking Allah Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to the Kingdom, its leadership, and its people with goodness, prosperity, and blessings.