Saudi Arabia has a remarkable record and successive successes in crowd management, demonstrating throughout its history its ability to excel and its commitment to ensuring the safety of these large groups, meeting all their needs, providing adequate transportation, and ensuring security, safety, healthcare, generous hospitality, and stability.

The crowd management system is a comprehensive Saudi initiative aimed at securing and serving pilgrims through proactive planning, smart technologies, and intensive security deployment. These efforts ensure the smooth flow of movement in the squares, during Tawaf, and in the corridors, especially during peak times, to prevent overcrowding and ensure the safety of the guests of الرحمن.

The main pillars of Umrah crowd management include planning and security deployment through the implementation of precise field plans involving the Umrah security forces to direct crowds in the external squares and the Tawaf area, using surveillance cameras, drones, and artificial intelligence systems to analyze density and predict congestion.

Another key pillar is organized crowd dispersal, which involves defining precise movement paths and regulating the entry and exit of pilgrims and worshippers to ensure that no bottlenecks occur.

Among the most prominent pillars are the supporting services that provide a strong infrastructure, including transportation management, emergency medical services (such as first aid kits and field hospitals), and the provision of Zamzam water.

Undoubtedly, managing peak times is one of the most essential pillars, with intensified efforts during the month of Ramadan and other seasons to ensure smoothness; this system embodies a high level of professionalism in managing human gatherings, aiming to facilitate the performance of rituals safely.

Despite the millions of people that gather in the holy lands during national, social, and cultural events, this does not prevent these seasons and events from being presented in their most splendid forms, reflecting the capabilities of the Saudi people to overcome challenges, adapt to the impossible, and write enduring pages of achievements that are added to their remarkable record known throughout their history.