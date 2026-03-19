Saudi Arabia has a remarkable record and successive successes in crowd management, proving throughout its history its ability to excel and its commitment to ensuring the safety of these large groups, meeting all their needs, providing adequate transportation, and ensuring security, safety, healthcare, generous hospitality, and stability.

Crowd management is a comprehensive Saudi system aimed at securing and serving pilgrims through proactive planning, smart technologies, and intensive security deployment. These efforts ensure smooth movement in the squares, during Tawaf, and in the corridors, especially during peak times, to prevent crowding and ensure the safety of the guests of الرحمن.

The main pillars of Umrah crowd management include planning and security deployment through the implementation of precise field plans involving Umrah security forces to direct crowds in external squares and the Tawaf area, using surveillance cameras, drones, and artificial intelligence systems to analyze density and predict congestion.

Another key pillar is organized crowd dispersal, which defines precise movement paths and organizes the entry and exit of pilgrims and worshippers to ensure that no bottlenecks occur.

Among the most prominent pillars are the supporting services that provide a strong infrastructure, including transportation management, emergency medical services (such as field hospitals and medical bags), and the provision of Zamzam water.

Undoubtedly, managing peak times is one of the most essential pillars, with intensified efforts during the month of Ramadan and peak seasons to ensure smoothness; this system embodies a high level of professionalism in managing human gatherings, aiming to facilitate the performance of rituals safely.

Despite the millions of people that the holy lands witness during national, social, and cultural events, this does not prevent these seasons and events from being presented in their best forms, reflecting the capabilities of the Saudi people to overcome challenges, adapt the impossible, and write enduring pages of achievements added to their remarkable record known throughout their history.