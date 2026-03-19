The Martyrs, Injured, Prisoners, and Missing Fund concluded the fourth edition of the (Shahm) campaign, which was organized during the month of Ramadan in 13 regions and cities across the Kingdom, continuing the fund's efforts to implement charitable initiatives that reward and benefit the martyrs, injured, prisoners, and missing individuals.

The campaign aimed to distribute iftar meals to fasting individuals at several vital locations and squares, in an initiative that embodies the values of solidarity and compassion during the blessed month of Ramadan, enhances the community presence of the fund, fosters the spirit of volunteering, and contributes to charitable works that reward and benefit the heroes of the beloved homeland.

During this year's program, the fund was able to distribute more than 480,000 iftar meals, in collaboration with 10 governmental and non-profit organizations, reflecting the integration and cooperation of efforts to succeed in charitable initiatives during the blessed month of Ramadan.

This edition follows the successes achieved in previous years; in past years, more than 1,220,000 food meals were distributed in 12 regions, in collaboration with 15 governmental and non-profit organizations, reflecting the expanding impact of the campaign and its continuity in various regions of the Kingdom.

The Secretary-General of the fund, Talal Al-Muammar, emphasized the importance of this program, which is part of a system of works, projects, and programs aimed at caring for and empowering beneficiaries, noting the support and attention the fund receives from the wise government.

The (Shahm Campaign for Iftar) embodies the fund's commitment to activating community initiatives and enhancing values of loyalty and giving, solidifying the meanings of community cohesion, and reflecting the fund's humanitarian message in serving the community through initiatives that reward and benefit the martyrs, injured, prisoners, and missing individuals.