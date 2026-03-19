اختتم صندوق الشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين حملة (شهم) في نسختها الرابعة، التي نُظِّمت خلال شهر رمضان في 13 منطقة ومدينة بالمملكة، استمراراً لجهود الصندوق في تنفيذ المبادرات الخيرية التي يعود أجرها وثوابها للشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين.

وهدفت الحملة إلى توزيع وجبات إفطار للصائمين في عدد من المواقع والميادين الحيوية، في مبادرةٍ تجسِّد قيمة التكافل والتراحم في شهر رمضان المبارك، وتعزِّز من الحضور المجتمعي للصندوق، وإذكاء روح التطوع، والإسهام في أعمال الخير التي يعود أجرها وثوابها لأبطال الوطن الغالي.

وتمكّن الصندوق، خلال برنامج هذا العام، من توزيع أكثر من 480 ألف وجبة إفطار صائم، وبالتعاون مع 10 جهات حكومية وغير ربحية، في صورةٍ تعكس تكامل الجهود وتضافرها لإنجاح المبادرات الخيرية خلال شهر رمضان المبارك.

وتأتي هذه النسخة امتداداً للنجاحات المحققة في السنوات الماضية؛ حيث وُزِّعت في السنوات الماضية أكثر من 1,220 ألف وجبة غذائية في 12 منطقة، وبالتعاون مع 15 جهة حكومية وغير ربحية، مما يعكس اتساع أثر الحملة واستمرارها في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وأكَّد الأمين العام للصندوق طلال المعمر أهمية هذا البرنامج الذي يأتي ضمن منظومة أعمال ومشروعات وبرامج تهدف إلى رعاية وتمكين المستفيدين، منوهاً بما يجده الصندوق من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ من الحكومة الرشيدة.

وتجسّد (حملة شهم لإفطار الصائمين) التزام الصندوق بتفعيل المبادرات المجتمعية وتعزيز قيم الوفاء والعطاء، بما يرسّخ معاني التلاحم المجتمعي، ويعكس رسالة الصندوق الإنسانية في خدمة المجتمع من خلال مبادراتٍ يعود أجرها وثوابها للشهداء والمصابين والأسرى والمفقودين.