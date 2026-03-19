Every year, with the arrival of Ramadan and Eid, attention turns to "Tamir," the Saudi observatory for moon sighting. The Tamir center is located near the Al-Majma'ah governorate, and the moon sighting at the center dates back decades, with one of the most prominent observers being "Ibrahim Al-Barghash."

In the past, the observers' gaze was directed westward before modern observatories, sharp lenses, and advanced technology came into play.

Historically, observers focused their attention to the west since there were no tall palm trees or houses at that time; this allowed them to see the moon. Subsequently, they transitioned from the old observatory to the new one, which was established in 2015 under the supervision of the Tamir municipality.

The new Tamir observatory is located to the west and is surrounded by rocky areas that do not stir up dust or dirt, with the city lights situated behind it.

The highest degree at which the moon was observed from the Tamir observatory in the summer is 293 degrees, and from the south in winter, the moon was observed at about 262 degrees.

Saudi Arabia has taken an interest in the moon sighting process, assigning the task to the Supreme Court, which ensures the reliability of the sightings through several criteria; one of which is the medical standard, where the observer undergoes a long experience and a medical test to check their visual acuity. Their documents are then presented to the permanent supervisory committee for moon sighting at the Ministry of Justice, and judges are appointed to accompany the observers at the sighting locations in the various regions of the Kingdom. The Riyadh region municipality has completed the preparation and setup of moon sighting observatories in Tamir, Shuqaiq, and Al-Hariq.

Tamir has been famous for moon sighting for over 100 years, with observers climbing to high places at the beginning of lunar months to sight the crescent moon with the naked eye, in a tradition passed down through generations.

In the year 1447 AH, Tamir witnessed a qualitative leap with the development of the observatory and the establishment of a modern and comprehensive headquarters, making it an advanced center for moon sighting and enhancing community awareness of astronomy. The Tamir observatory is distinguished by several features that make it one of the most prominent observation sites in the Kingdom; among them is its elevated location, about 678 meters above sea level, its desert geographical nature that provides a wide horizon and suitable visual clarity for observation, and a quiet environment with minimal light and dust interference, which enhances the accuracy of sighting and offers modern facilities and equipment, as well as supporting services for the observers.