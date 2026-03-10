The thinker Dr. Mohammed Al-Shaya discusses the prophetic guidance regarding the compassion among the people of faith, particularly the hadith "He is not one of us who does not show mercy to our young and does not recognize the rights of our elders," from a social and psychological perspective. He emphasizes the art of dealing, legally, rationally, and spiritually, with those who are sixty years old and above, considering this stage as one of the most sensitive human phases. It is not merely a biological transformation but rather profound psychosociological turns, where experiences accumulate and long circles of giving close, giving rise to the concept of "diamond age," which not only indicates rarity but also the intrinsic value and human depth of the individual who has spent decades building their self and developing their skills, working under the pressures of life, adapting to occupational and professional burnout, and paying the price of success with patience and endurance, especially after forming a family and its requirements. In this journey, they expend their energy and health to secure stability for their family, prioritizing their family's rights and responsibilities over their personal desires, investing in building the person before the structure, and dedicating their money and effort for the dignity of their children with overwhelming happiness and inexhaustible giving.

Parents and Security

Al-Shaya pointed out the role of parents in achieving security, forming a resilient duo to provide psychological, emotional, and financial support to build righteous individuals without expecting anything in return, even if it costs much that children laugh at today after the time of need has passed. Meanwhile, parents consider it an investment in a person who has achieved their happiness, and it is not humanly just to demand further justification or accountability from a person at this age, or to engage in conflicts that lead to guardianship that stifles their dignity and confiscates their tranquility.

He believes that the blessed month of Ramadan, with its spiritual density and unique worship rhythm, is an opportunity to frame the "diamond age" as an existential entitlement to tranquility. Ramadan not only amplifies faith values but also tests the maturity of human management within the family, as happiness in this phase takes on a more pragmatic character, based on self-sufficiency and the availability of quality time, away from fleeting euphoria. The holy month becomes an opportunity to restructure psychological priorities, where the spiritual dimension intersects with strategies for "protection against depression," balancing pain and boredom with a patient model that welcomes joy with gratitude.

Guardianship and Psychological Pollution

He argued that the philosophy of social management might unintentionally turn into a source of "psychological pollution" through the imposition of unjustified guardianship, especially during Ramadan. The functional tendency that confines an individual's value to their material productivity manifests in the form of coercive expectations and interference in the minutiae of family organization, which is known as soft psychological violence, when the giving of the elder is assumed to be limitless, or their opinion is summoned as a mere decorative protocol rather than a genuine reference. Meanwhile, wise family management during Ramadan does not rely on centralized decision-making but rather on a balanced distribution of roles that preserves psychological energy and closes circles of mental exhaustion. Hence, the validity of social visions that reduce happiness to "a sufficient amount of sleep and tranquility" emerges as an expression of human need for "effort economy" and protecting their personal space from superficial noise.

Marriage and Assurance

Al-Shaya added: In Ramadan, we discover that marriage alone is not an absolute guarantee of reassurance unless internal stability is present. Deep friendships and secure bonds emerge as a true refuge for tranquility and satisfaction, while material security remains a crucial element in neutralizing disturbances. The sufficiency of resources is not a luxury but a guarantee of "decision sovereignty" and practicing rituals from a position of capability rather than dependency.

He affirmed that defending the elder's right to tranquility does not mean isolating them but granting them the right to "control the social distance," allowing them to decide of their own free will when to attend, when to excuse themselves, and when to retreat into contemplative silence. Ramadan is an opportunity to reshape the "diamond age" with an existential dimension that values the moment. The stillness in the nights of Ramadan is not withdrawal but rather "quiet fulfillment," and silence is a deep internal presence. It is the most mature form of happiness, for a person to live the remainder of their life with preserved dignity, away from coercive disturbances, and close to the peace they deserve in spiritual worship and mental clarity liberated from any guardianship.