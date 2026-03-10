يتناول المفكّر الدكتور محمد الشايع، التوجيه النبوي عن تراحم أهل الايمان، خصوصاً حديث «ليسَ منَّا من لَم يَرحَمْ صغيرَنا، ويعرِفْ حَقَّ كَبيرِنا» بقراءة من منظور اجتماعي ونفسي، انطلاقاً من فنّ التعامل شرعاً وعقلاً وروحاً مع البالغين سنّ الستين عاماً وأكثر، باعتبارها مرحلة من أكثر المحطات الإنسانية حساسية، كونها ليست مجرد تحول بيولوجي، بل انعطافات سيكوسوسيولوجية عميقة، تتراكم فيها الخبرات وتُغلق فيها دوائر العطاء الطويلة، ليبزغ معها مفهوم «العمر الماسي» الذي لا يشير إلى الندرة فحسب، بل إلى القيمة الجوهرية، والعمق الإنساني للفرد الذي أمضى عقوداً في تشييد ذاته وتطوير مهاراته، والعمل وفق ضغوط الحياة والتأقلم على الاحتراق الوظيفي والمهني، ودفع مهر النجاح بالصبر والتحمل، خصوصاً عقب تكوين الأسرة ومتطلباتها، وبذل في هذه الرحلة طاقته وصحته ليؤمّن الاستقرار لعائلته، مقدماً حقوق أسرته ومسؤولياتها على رغباته الذاتية، واستثمر في بناء الإنسان قبل البنيان، وبذل ماله وجهده في سبيل كرامة أولاده بسعادة غامرة وعطاء لا ينضب.

الأبوان والأمان

لفت الشايع إلى دور الأبوين في تحقيق الأمان، وتشكيلهما ثنائياً صامداً، لتقديم الدعم النفسي والعاطفي والمالي لبناء أفراد صالحين دون انتظار مقابل، وإن كلّف الكثير مما يضحك منه الأولاد اليوم عقب مُضي وقت الاحتياج، بينما يعدها الأبوان استثماراً في إنسان حققا له سعادته، و ليس من العدالة الإنسانية مطالبة المرء إثر هذا العمر بمزيد من التبرير أو المحاسبة، أو الانخراط في صراعات تُفضي إلى وصايةٍ تشلّ كرامته وتصادر سكينته.

ويرى، أن شهر رمضان المبارك، بما يحمله من كثافة روحية وإيقاع تعبّدي خاص، فرصة لتأطير «العمر الماسي» بوصفه استحقاقاً وجودياً للهدوء. فرمضان لا يضاعف القيم الإيمانية فحسب، بل يختبر مدى نضج الإدارة الإنسانية داخل الأسرة، إذ تتخذ السعادة في هذا الطور طابعاً «براغماتياً (Pragmatism) أكثر هدوءاً، يرتكز على الاستقلال الذاتي، وتوافر الوقت النوعي، بعيداً عن النشوات العابرة. ويغدو الشهر الفضيل فرصة لهيكلة الأولويات النفسية، بحيث يتقاطع البعد الروحي مع إستراتيجيات «التحصين ضد الكآبة»، موازناً بين الألم والملل بنموذج صبورٍ يستقبل الفرح بالامتنان.

الوصاية والتلوث النفسي

وذهب إلى أن فلسفة الإدارة الاجتماعية ربما تتحول عن غير قصد إلى مصدر «تلوث نفسي» عبر فرض وصاية غير مبررة، لاسيما في رمضان. فالنزعة الوظيفية التي تحصر قيمة الفرد في إنتاجيته المادية، تظهر في صورة توقعات قسرية، وتدخلٍ في أدق تفاصيل التنظيم العائلي، وهو ما يُعرف بـالعنف النفسي الناعم، حين يُفترض عطاء الكبير بلا حدود، أو يُستدعى رأيه كديكور بروتوكولي لا كمرجعية حقيقية، بينما الإدارة الأسرية الرشيدة في رمضان لا تقوم على مركزية القرار، بل على توزيع متوازن للأدوار يصون الطاقة النفسية، ويغلق دوائر الاستنزاف الذهني. ومن هنا تبرز وجاهة الرؤى الاجتماعية التي تختزل السعادة في «قدر كافٍ من النوم والسكينة»، كتعبير عن حاجة الإنسان إلى «اقتصاد الجهد» وحماية مساحته الخاصة من الصخب الشكلي.

الزواج والطمانينة

أضاف الشايع: في رمضان نكتشف أن الزواج وحده ليس ضمانة مطلقة للطمأنينة، ما لم يتوفر الاستقرار الداخلي، وتبرز الصداقات العميقة والروابط الآمنة كملاذ حقيقي للسكينة والرضا، فيما يظل الأمان المادي عنصراً حاسماً في تحييد المنغصات، فكفاية الموارد ليست ترفاً، بل ضمانة لـ«سيادة القرار» وممارسة الشعائر من موقع الاقتدار لا الارتهان.

وأكد، أن الدفاع عن حق الكبير في الهدوء لا يعني عزله، بل منحه حق «التحكم في المسافة الاجتماعية»، ليقرر بملء إرادته متى يحضر، ومتى يعتذر، ومتى يلوذ بالصمت التأملي. كون رمضان فرصةً لإعادة تشكيل «العمر الماسي» ببعدٍ وجودي يقدّر قيمة اللحظة. فالسكون في ليالي رمضان ليس انسحاباً، بل هو «امتلاء هادئ»، والصمت حضور داخلي عميق. إنها الصيغة الأنضج للسعادة، أن يعيش الإنسان ما تبقى من عمره بكرامة مصونة، بعيداً عن المنغصات القسرية، وقريباً من سلام يستحقه في عبادة روحانية وصفاء ذهني متحرر من أي وصاية.