هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان تستضيف أول مدير لمحطة التلفزيون بالمنطقة

The Saudi Journalists Association branch in the Jazan region hosted media figure Jibril Ahmed Ma'ber, the first director of the television station in Jazan, as part of a series of media hosting events organized by the branch on the Jidana beach in the city of Jazan for basic and transformative industries, in a media gathering that combines media expertise with the distinctive Ramadan atmosphere.

This hosting event is part of the Association's programs aimed at documenting pioneering media experiences in the region and highlighting the journey of the pioneers who contributed to building the media scene in Jazan. The meeting, which was moderated by Yasin Al-Qasim, witnessed the presence of several media professionals and those interested in journalistic affairs.



During the meeting, the guest discussed the beginnings of television work in Jazan and the challenges faced by the media in its early stages, in addition to the development of visual media in the region and its role in conveying the civilizational and developmental image that Jazan is experiencing today.

The branch of the Association confirmed that these meetings come within the framework of enhancing communication between media generations and transferring professional experiences and practices, in addition to shedding light on the personalities that played a prominent role in the media journey in the region.

The location of the meeting on Jidana beach also added a distinctive atmosphere, as the event combined media dialogue with a tourist dimension, in one of the modern waterfronts that is witnessing an influx of visitors and those interested in cultural and media activities.

This hosting is part of a series of meetings and programs organized by the Saudi Journalists Association branch in the Jazan region aimed at supporting media movement and highlighting the media competencies that have contributed to the development of local media and enhancing its presence.