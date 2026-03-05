هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بجازان تستضيف أول مدير لمحطة التلفزيون بالمنطقة

استضاف فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بمنطقة جازان الإعلامي جبريل أحمد معبر أول مدير لمحطة التلفزيون في جازان سابقاً، وذلك ضمن سلسلة الاستضافة الإعلامية التي ينظمها الفرع على شاطئ جيدانة في مدينة جازان للصناعات الأساسية والتحويلية، في لقاء إعلامي يجمع بين الخبرة الإعلامية والأجواء الرمضانية المميزة.

وجاءت هذه الاستضافة ضمن برامج الهيئة الرامية إلى توثيق التجارب الإعلامية الرائدة في المنطقة وإبراز مسيرة الرواد الذين أسهموا في بناء المشهد الإعلامي في جازان، حيث شهد اللقاء الذي أداره ياسين القاسم حضور عدد من الإعلاميين والمهتمين بالشأن الصحفي.
وتناول الضيف خلال اللقاء بدايات تأسيس العمل التلفزيوني في جازان والتحديات التي واجهت الإعلام في مراحله الأولى، إضافة إلى تطور الإعلام المرئي في المنطقة ودوره في نقل الصورة الحضارية والتنموية التي تعيشها جازان اليوم.

وأكد فرع الهيئة أن هذه اللقاءات تأتي في إطار تعزيز التواصل بين الأجيال الإعلامية ونقل الخبرات والتجارب المهنية، إلى جانب تسليط الضوء على الشخصيات التي كان لها دور بارز في مسيرة الإعلام بالمنطقة.

كما أضفى موقع اللقاء على شاطئ جيدانة أجواءً مميزة، حيث جمع الحدث بين الحوار الإعلامي والبعد السياحي، في واحدة من الواجهات البحرية الحديثة التي تشهد إقبالاً من الزوار والمهتمين بالفعاليات الثقافية والإعلامية.

وتأتي هذه الاستضافة ضمن سلسلة من اللقاءات والبرامج التي ينظمها فرع هيئة الصحفيين السعوديين بمنطقة جازان بهدف دعم الحراك الإعلامي وإبراز الكفاءات الإعلامية التي أسهمت في تطوير الإعلام المحلي وتعزيز حضوره.